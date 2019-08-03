WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Unspeakable Horror” by Joseph B. Healy
We shudder when we think about sharks, but just as with a scary ghost story, we revel in the fear. Not for the faint at heart, this ebook is a chilling collection of the deadliest shark attacks in maritime history, including the legendary story of the ill-fated USS Indianapolis.
“The Lion in the Living Room” by Abigail Tucker
This ebook takes you on a trip through world history, natural science and pop culture to meet breeders, activist and scientists who have dedicated their lives to all things cats. It explores how these tiny felines have used their relationships with humans to become one of the most powerful animals on the planet.
“When Elephants Weep” by Jeffery Moussaieff
From dancing squirrels to bashful gorillas to spiteful killer whales, this ebook brings forth fascinating anecdotes and illuminating insights that offer powerful proof of the existence of animal emotion.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Fall; Or, Dodge in Hell” by Neal Stephenson
Dodge is a semi-retired billionaire happily living out his life on the earnings of his businesses. When he dies unexpectedly, his family is forced to follow the direction written in his will years earlier. His body is given to a cryonics company, where his brain is digitally scanned and uploaded to a cloud. In the following years, the technology is finally developed to allow his brain to be turned back on and continue life in a digital eternal afterlife. But can the ineffable spirit of a person be recreated in a digital world?
“Mostly Dead Things” by Kristen Arnett
In a strange but funny novel full of dark humor, Jessa Lynn inherits the family taxidermy business when her father commits suicide. Jessa Lynn is forced to reconnect with her family, who make the transition into the taxidermy shop more than a bit difficult. Her brother is crushed when his wife walks out without a word, and their mother seems to have hit a breaking point. Constantly finding the taxidermy animals arranged in awkward poses upon her arrival to work each morning, Jessa Lynn finds she, too, is at a breaking point with her family.
“Death of a New American” by Mariah Fredericks
In 1912, Jane Prescott travels with the family she serves to Long Island, where her mistress is to marry William Tyler at his uncle’s estate. His uncle, known for putting down the Italian mafia, the Black Hand, lives a life of luxury. Jane is still getting settled into busy city life, and making friends with Tyler’s nanny, when the nanny is found murdered in the nursery one night. Was it someone from the Italian mafia, or someone closer to home?
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Balance the Birds” by Susie Ghahremani
A flock of small birds flits and flutters in the branches of a tree, trying to achieve balance. It’s all fun and games until one small bird is left, and one big bird arrives. How will these birds balance? This playful picture book introduces early math skills and explores the concepts of weight and balance.
“Red Light, Green Lion” by Candace Ryan
A green lion is waiting at a red traffic light, while he waits, a series of unexpected events occur. The text on each page ends with “Red light, green li—” and the reader must turn the page to see the whole word — and what’s happened.
“Hello World Animals: An Amazing Atlas of Wildlife” by Nicola Edwards
Discover some of the most incredible creatures on Earth in this interactive atlas of world wildlife. Featuring more than 180 animals from a variety of habitats, with flaps to lift on each page, this stunning book offers exploration of the Amazon rainforest, Madagascar, the Great Barrier Reef and many other wonders of the natural world.