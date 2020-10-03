LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“And Now She’s Gone” by Rachel Howzell
This Black Own Voices thriller is a smart and emotion-driven whodunit. Grayson Sykes takes on her first solo detective case to try to find a woman who, like Skyes herself, may not want to be found.
“Winter Counts” by David Heska Wanbli Weiden
This debut crime thriller ushers in a new voice in Native American fiction. When the American legal system fails, Virgil Wounded Horse is the vigilante called in to deliver justice on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota. Things get personal when Virgil’s 14-year-old nephew has a nearly-fatal overdose from the heroin that’s being smuggled into the Lakota reservation.
“To Tell You the Truth” by Gilly Macmillan
Lucy Harper is a best-selling mystery writer in this psychological thriller. Able to weave wild fantasies from an early age, her famed detective is based on her childhood imaginary friend, Eliza. When Lucy’s needy husband disappears, the circumstances echo those of her 3-year-old brother’s disappearance three decades earlier.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“All You Frightfully Fun Halloween Handbook” by Carole Nicksin
Make this the most spooktacular Halloween ever with this handbook that will give you great ideas on how to decorate the house with cute and creepy crafts, make a fang-tastic costumes and devilishly delicious treats! It includes templates and resources for easy shopping.
“Better Homes and Gardens: Best of Halloween Tricks & Treats”
Prowl through this delightful book for clever ideas for tricked out-parties, wickedly easy decor, frighteningly delicious recipes and porch-perfect pumpkins to make your Halloween frightfully fun!
“Matthew Mead’s Halloween Spooktacular”
Celebrate and decorate with the help of style and design expert Matthew Mead! He will help you haunt your house with more than 100 easy crafts, and over 25 deliciously ghoulish goodies. Included are eight trade secrets for developing your own handy kits to make your own Halloween decorations.