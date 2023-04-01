What begins as an immersive global fieldwork journey studying owls, creates connections within the author’s own life and the interconnectedness of all creatures. With a vulnerable depth of thought-provoking introspective writing alongside a deeply researched subject, the humanity of our existence comes into focus and flight. Available in print.
“Jewish Holiday Cooking” By Joshua Korn, Scott Gilden, Kimberly Zerkel
Holiday cooking with recipes for celebrating throughout the year and the global culture of Jewish cooking that honors the many “traditions, histories, and ethnic backgrounds” of Jews of the diaspora. With full page photos for nearly each recipe along with overviews and descriptions of where each recipe comes from. Available in print.
“Stone Cold Fox” By Rachel Koller Croft
After a lifetime under the instruction of her mother, Bea is ready to rise above swindling men for profit and choreograph marrying the wealthiest one she can procure and relax into a world of old money and a filthy rich existence. While the skills to secure the engagement ring come naturally, what Bea hasn’t accounted for is the force field of family and friends determined to vet and protect. Available in print.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Draw Your World” by Samantha Dion Baker
Samantha Dion Baker shares her favorite tools and materials, simple technical lessons such as composition, shadows and light, symmetry and perspective, plus fun motivational exercises like drawing from memory, urban sketching, travel journaling and experimental art. With helpful step-by-steps and stunning visual examples from Baker’s own work, “Draw Your World” will help you hone your skills and capture the details of your unique and remarkable life in a sketch journal or as finished artwork.
“Macrame for Beginners” by Lucy Hernandez
Discover a fresh, new take on the traditional craft of macrame, a craft that was incredibly popular in the 1970s, and currently enjoying a renaissance. Macrame projects are the best way to bring the current trend for luxe, boho interiors into your home. Choose from 12 different projects with an ‘easy’ and ‘more advanced’ version for each.
“Hand-Print Animal Art” by Carolyn Carreiro
As unique as fingerprints, hand-print art is the ultimate self-expression. This book contains hand-print techniques that show how to create special effects using outstretched fingers, cupped hands, smudged thumbprints and much more.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“On the Savage Side” by Tiffany McDaniel
Inspired by a true story, this harrowing novel centers on twin sisters Arcade and Daffodil after six women disappear and they worry they could be the next victims. Set in rural Ohio, Arcade also wrestles with memories of the past and the ghosts that haunt their family.
“A Love by Design” by Elizabeth Everett
The third book in the “Secret Scientists of London” series, this charming romance sees the widowed Margaret Gault return home with an ambitious new plan. She wants to establish her own engineering firm, but her hopes are immediately threatened.
“The Laughter” by Sonora Jha
This novel follows an English professor, Oliver Harding, as he develops a dangerous obsession with the university’s new law professor, Ruhaba Khan, a Pakistani Muslim woman. When calls for more diversity erupt across campus, Oliver’s beliefs come under fire and his complicated past comes back to haunt him.