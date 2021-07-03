WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Apple Pie 4th of July” by Janet S. Wong
This picture book features a young Chinese American girl named Mattie who is afraid the food her parents are preparing to sell at a Fourth of July celebration will remain uneaten. By the end of the story, Mattie learns a valuable lesson about culture and identity.
“For Liberty and Glory: Washington, Lafayette and their revolutions” by James R. Gaines
Follow not one, but two revolutions in this historical nonfiction book. Gaines weaves together a thrilling narrative that shows just how intertwined the American and French Revolutions really were.
“Valley Forge” by Bob Drury and Thomas Clavin
In this large print book, join the ragtag American rebel army as they winter in Valley Forge where George Washington and his allies will turn citizen soldiers into a fighting force that can take on the imposing British Army.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“What Sound is Morning” by Grant Snider
The sound ebbs and flows as the light trickles in and the day begins to move. What does your morning song feel like? A meditation to greet the day illustrated with the colors of the sunrise in this gentle new picture book that welcomes the dawn.
“Eyes that Kiss in the Corners” by Joanna Ho
A young Asian girl notices that her eyes look different from her friends’ eyes. They have big, round eyes and long lashes. She begins to wish for eyes that are like theirs until she realizes that her eyes are like her mother’s and her little sisters. They have eyes that kiss in the corners and glow like warm tea, crinkle into crescent moons, and are filled with stories of the past and hope for the future. Throughout the course of the story she learns that her eyes are beautiful.
“Dreams for a Daughter” by Carole Boston Weatherford, illustrated by Brian Pinkney
A fierce love song from mother to daughter instilling boundless support, wisdom and kindness to take on life’s hills and valleys. While this book is poetic and stunning, it does not shy away from truth either. May we all know and give this kind of love.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Summer Job” by Lizzy Dent
Birdy Finch has made a huge mistake. In this coming-of-age story, renowned sommelier Heather blows off an opportunity to work a summer at Scottish hotel, which prompts Birdy, her roommate, to impersonate Heather and take the job. The problem is that Birdy doesn’t know anything about wine.
“Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Set in the 1980s, this literary saga, from the author of “Daisy Jones & The Six,” explores the idea of what parts of ourselves we get from our parents, and what parts of our parents we can leave behind. The Riva siblings, Nina, Jay, Hud, and Kit live in the shadow of their absent rock star father, Mick Riva, despite their own acclaim as surfers. Will their family secrets bond them together or cause everything to go up in flames?
“The Invisible Husband of Frick Island” by Colleen Oakley
When Piper’s perfect life in Chesapeake Bay on the tiny Frick Island is turned upside down by the sudden death of her husband, she copes by carrying on as if he’s still there. In fact, the entire town pretends Tom is still alive. Journalist and aspiring podcaster Anders learns of this quirky situation and decides this story may be the one that propels him to the status of chart-topping podcaster … with no thought for the many lives he may upend, including his own.