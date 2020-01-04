WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Flash” by Rachel Anne Ridge
Rachel Anne Ridge was at the end of her rope. The economy had crashed, taking her once thriving business with it. She felt like her life was going down the drain until a homeless donkey showed up on her doorstep.
“What I Lick Before Your Face” by Jamie Coleman
Capturing the quirky personalities of dogs, from the perks of face licking to considering what constitutes a good boy, this book is a heartwarming and hilarious collection of 64 haikus and full color photographs that take you into the mind of man’s best friend.
“Please Stop Touching Me” by Jamie Coleman
This hilarious book featuring 50 haikus, complete with glorious images, will take you inside the mind of your favorite feline, revealing their innermost secrets.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Ten Thousand Doors of January” by Alix E. Harrow
An entry level fantasy for people who don’t like fantasy and a book about books, this title is a mystery, an adventure and a love letter to storytelling.
“The Last Ones Left Alive” by Sarah Davis-Goff
Labeled “feminist dystopia,” this book takes place on an island off the west coast of Ireland. A virus that essentially amounts to a zombie apocalypse has taken over the mainland of Ireland and is slowly making its way to once-safe island home of the narrator, Orpen, infecting her mother’s partner, Maeve.
“Find Me” by Andre Aciman
The sequel to “Call Me by Your Name”, this book is a thoughtful continuation of the stories of Elio and Oliver. “Find Me,” a New York Times bestseller and winner of a number of “Best Book” awards, is a graceful meditation on the varieties of love.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Astro-Nuts” by Jon Scieszka
AstroWolf, LaserShark, SmartHaw and StinkBug are animals that have been hybridized to find other planets for humans to live on once we’ve ruined Earth. So off they rocket to the Plant Planet.
“Bugs in Danger: Our Vanishing Bees, Butterflies, and Beetles” by Mark Kurlansky
By now you’ve probably heard that bees are disappearing — but they aren’t the only species at risk. Populations of fireflies, butterflies and ladybugs have all been declining in recent years, too.
“Just in Case You Want to Fly” by Julie Fogliano
Funny and sweet, told with lyrical text and bright, unexpected illustrations, “Just in Case You Want to Fly” is a celebration of heading off on new adventures — and of knowing your loved ones will always have your back when you need them.