“Reverse Mentoring: Removing Barriers and Building Belonging in the Workplace” by Patrice Gordon
Typically mentoring is seen as something done by a senior employee or leader in order to teach and guide a less experienced person. In “Reverse Mentoring,” Gordon shifts the relationship 180 where a leader leans into their vulnerability and amplifies and learns from an underrepresented employee. Available in print.
“The Woks of Life: Recipes to Know and Love from a Chinese American Family: A Cookbook” by Bill Leung and family
Food brings people together and for the Leungs, it not only was a place for family connection but also bridging life and connections between two continents. The blog, by the same name as the cookbook, launched in 2013 as a way to document generational history linked by recipes and create a larger online community. The cookbook offers 100 recipes of both authentic Chinese homestyle cooking, Cantonese showstoppers, essential ingredients and explanations of Chinese cooking techniques. Available in print.
“We Are the Light” by Matthew Quick
From Quick, author of “The Silver Linings We Are the Light, Forgive Me,” this book explores the consuming high tide alongside the breadth and breath of love. It is both humorous, vulnerable and fierce while offering an antidote to toxic masculinity and the healing power of art. Available in print.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Motherthing” by Ainslie Hogarth
This dark and hilarious novel follows Abby after she and her husband, Ralph, move in with his mother, Laura. While she’s hoping the move will give her a needed chance to bond with her mother-in-law, instead she finds the opposite as Laura’s cruelty increases and so does her tight hold on the family.
“Less is Lost” by Andrew Sean Greer
This sequel to the Pulitzer Prize winning first installment, “Less,” centers on Arthur Less, a moderately accomplished novelist. After new problems start to catch up with him and in need of money, Less decides to take on a series of literary gigs that lead him across the country.
“To Fill a Yellow House” by Sussie Anie
Set in London, this story focuses on the power of friendship and community. After Kwasi’s family moves across the city, he finds refuge in an old charity shop called the Chest of Small Wonders.
WHITMAN COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“French Pastry Made Simple” by Molly Wilkinson
Trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, Molly takes the most essential techniques and makes them easy for home bakers, resulting in a collection of simple, key recipes that open up the world of pastry. With friendly, detailed directions and brilliant shortcuts, you can skip the pastry shop and enjoy delicious homemade creations.
“Basic Bitchen” by Joey Skladany
In addition to easy, flavorful crowd-pleasing recipes, Chowhound editor Joey Skladany provides tips and tricks, such as how to build a pantry and cooking tools that every chef needs so you can take your cooking skills beyond the microwave and make meals all of your friends will enjoy.
“Dessert Mash-ups” by Dorothy Kern
One dessert is good. Two desserts are even better, but a doubly delicious mash-up of both into one all-new concoction is the best! This book’s 52 inspiring recipes bring a new level of creative fun to your baking, with treats guaranteed to wow everyone at the table.