WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“New Year’s Eve Murder” by Leslie Meier
Lucy Stone and her daughter have just won mother/daughter makeovers in Manhattan from “Jolie” magazine. The all-expenses-paid trip is bound to have a few glitches, unfortunately one of them is murder.
“A Wicked Snow” by Gregg Olsen
Hannah Griffin could still remember the flames against the snow as the police dug up two bodies — one of them her mother’s. The killer was never found, and now, 20 years later, he is back with a message for Hannah: “Your mom called.”
“Girl in Snow” by Danya Kukafka
When a beloved high schooler is found murdered, no one in her community is untouched. And in the aftermath of the tragedy, the boy who loved her, the girl who envied her and the officer investigating her death must each confront their darkest secrets in order to find out how you can love someone who has done something horribly wrong.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Big Dream Daily Joys” by Elise Blaha Cripe
With the new year approaching, many of us are setting resolutions and looking at new ways to be more productive. Enter this empowering guide to creating healthy habits and accomplishing long-term goals.
“Happy Like This” by Ashley Wurzbacher
An award-winning collection of stories, this explores the lives of several women and their relationships to their bodies and emotions.
“The Learning Curve” by Mandy Berman
The local universities may be on winter break, but the collegiate world is alive and well in this book. This is a story about two best-friend college students who are hot for teacher … the same teacher. Drama ensues as things get complicated with the professor with a checkered past.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Get a Life, Chloe Brown” by Talia Hibbert
Chloe Brown is a chronically ill computer geek with a goal, a plan and a list. A romantic comedy about a woman who’s tired of being “boring” and recruits her mysterious, sexy neighbor to help her experience new things.
“The Night Fire” by Michael Connelly
Harry Bosch and LAPD Detective Renée Ballard come together again on the murder case that obsessed Bosch’s mentor.
“Nothing to See Here” by Kevin Wilson
From the bestselling author of “The Family Fang,” a moving and hilarious novel about a woman who finds meaning in her life when she begins caring for two children with a remarkable ability. With wit and candor, Wilson has written an unusual story of parental love.