WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Christmas with Southern Living 2021” by Katherine Cobbs
This book has everything you need to make your home warm and inviting this winter season. Find recipes both savory and sweet, diy gifts and ideas for holiday entertaining. That’s not to mention stylish seasonal decorating ideas and tips that include festive centerpieces, mantels and wreaths.
“My Drunk Kitchen Holidays!” by Hannah Hart
Celebrate all holidays with these nearly 50 ideas from bestselling author and Food Network star, Hannah Hart. No matter what you’re celebrating, you’re sure to find a recipe, activity or suggestion that helps bring you together with family, friends, pets, even your entire community! Of course, all your favorite winter holidays are included in a way that is fun, festive, inclusive and hilarious.
“Classic German Baking” by Luisa Weiss
Celebrate the gingerbread capital of the world with this recipe books celebrating all things German and baking. Sample traditional Christmas cookies, coffee cakes, seeded rolls, hearty dumplings and more. Discover even less well known bakes, like eisenbahner, an almond paste piped onto jam-topped shortbread.
LATAH COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Mine, Mine, Mine, Yours!” by Gee, Kimberly
Being a baby can be hard. There’s so much to learn. Thankfully the newest from Gee is here to help our littlest readers with one of life’s biggest concepts: opposites.
“The Smart Cookie” written by Jory John; illustrated by Pete Oswald
John and Oswald are back for another installment of their food pun picture books. This title we meet Smart Cookie, who is having a hard time finding something they are good at. Join Cookie, who discovers self-worth and finds that everyone, even cookies, have talent.
“Hamsters Make Terrible Roommates” by Cheryl B. Klein; illustrated by Abhi Alwar
This is one of the silliest picturebooks published in quite a while. It’s a tale of two hamsters, Henry and Marvin, who could not be more unalike. Their lives are complicated and stressful, until they learn that maybe it’s their differences that make life wonderful.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Guide to Creating Comics in 3-D (Dog Man)” by Kate Howard
A guide for how to create your own funny comic-book characters while learning from the team who has helped make Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man series so engaging. Did you know Dog Man is part dog, part man and all cop. This book comes with 3-D glasses for dynamic viewing and inviting hours of creativity and imagination. Available as a print book.
“Gitty and Kvetch” by Caroline Kusin Pritchard
Yiddish adds some extra spunk and pizazz to this story of friendship, perspective and adventure. Clever and charismatic, Gitty and Kvetch are an endearing pair who will immediately remind you of a few of your favorite people too. Available as a print book.
“What Do You Know” by Arcelis Girmay
A book that inquires “what do you know?” A meditation on love, listening and the natural wonder of nature’s response. Words tucked into the breath of wind and ash from a volcano. I found myself reading and engaging with a new sense of stillness and calm. Available as a print book.