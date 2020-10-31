Latah County Library District
“The Once and Future Witches” by Alix E. Harrow
From the author of “The Ten Thousand Doors of January,” this spellbinding, LGBTQIA+ historical fiction fantasy combines magic with the ballot box. In 1893, the Eastwood sisters, Juniper, Agnes, and Beatrice, join the suffragists of New Salem and use their magic to change history.
“Magic Lessons” by Alice Hoffman
The prequel to “The Rules of Magic”, which was the prequel to “Practical Magic” this novel goes back to the 1600s to tell the story of the Owens family matriarch, Maria Owens. Following the older man who fathered her daughter and then betrayed her, Maria finds herself in Salem enduring persecution in the name of religion.
“Wild Winter Swan” by Gregory Maguire
Hans Christian Andersen’s classic story “The Wild Swans” is the “Wicked” author’s latest respun-folk tale. This work of magical realism is a coming-of-age story set in Manhattan in the 1960s that follows 15-year-old Laura in a time of upheaval and loss as she navigates a new life with her strict, Italian grandparents.