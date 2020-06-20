Latah County Library
“Seven Lies” by Elizabeth Kay
A thriller with an unreliable narrator, this suspense novel centers around the obsessive relationship of two best friends.
“Devolution: A Firsthand Account of the Rainier
Sasquatch Massacre” by Max Brooks
The author of “World War Z” takes on Bigfoot in this horror suspense novel.
“The Boyfriend Project” by Farrah Rochon
This smart, witty Own Voices romance is full of dynamic characters and female friendships. Rochon manages to deliver a charming workplace romance that also elucidates the challenges that women, particularly black women, face in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.
Whitman County Library
“100 Plants to Feed the Bees” by the Xerces Society
The first simple step toward protecting our pollinators is to provide the flowers they need and with this book as your guide, you can create a beautiful landscape filled with plants that provide a healthy habitat to help honey bees, native bees, butterflies, moths and hummingbirds survive.
“The Complete Compost Gardening Guide” by Deborah L. Martin
Any good yard or garden starts from the soil up. And this informative e-book explains a six-way compost gardening system that will have you rethinking tossing those kitchen scraps into the trash. It also explains why compost enriched soil needs less tending, weeding and mulching. Win! Win!
“Gardening When It Counts” by Steve Solomon
Time spent at home has inspired an increasing number of people to attempt a measure of backyard food self-sufficiency. This e-book was designed for readers with zero experience to be able to affordably and effectively produce their own food.