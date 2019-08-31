WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“The September Society” by Charles Finch
When a frantic widow visits detective Charles Lenox in search of her missing son, Lenox begins investigating a series of bizarre clues and must race to discover the truth about a murdered student and the mysterious “September Society” before it is too late.
“Labor Day” by Joyce Maynard
This fictional e-book is an unforgettable story of a mother and son who are forever changed during a long summer weekend when a mysterious man comes into their lives.
“The Summer’s End” by Mary Alice Monroe
In this fictional e-book, it is the end of summer and Sea Breeze, the family’s beloved estate on Sullivan’s Island, must be sold. It is an emotional time of transition as a mother and her three daughters must face loss and find a new place in the world.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Aloha Rodeo: Three Hawaiian Cowboys, The World’s Greatest Rodeo, and a Hidden History of the American West” by David Wolman and Julian Smith
In 1908, three unknown riders arrived to compete in the world’s greatest rodeo in Cheyenne, Wyo., with wildflowers adorning their hats. Though dismissed by whites, who considered themselves the only true cowboys, these three Hawaiian riders astonished the country by earning championships and becoming legends. Explore the little known history of Hawaiian cowboys.
“The Lady From the Black Lagoon: Hollywood Monsters and the Lost Legacy of Milicent Patrick” by Mallory O’Meara
The often unaccredited and overlooked artist who created “Creature from the Black Lagoon” is finally given credit in this fascinating piece of Hollywood history. The credit for Patrick’s work was stolen by a jealous colleague, and her blooming career was cut short. This well researched story returns credit to where it is long overdue, and tells the story of a talented and imaginative artist who was ahead of her time.
“A Clash of Kings: the Graphic Novel” by George R. R. Martin, adapted by Landry Q. Walker
Enjoy the graphic novel adaptation of the second novel in the world famous “A Song of Ice and Fire” series by fantasy author George R. R. Martin. Chaos reigns in Westeros after the death of their king. Arya escapes King’s Landing to travel north with a band of misfit boys, leaving her sister Sansa in the clutches of the evil Prince Joffrey. Meanwhile, the brothers of the old king, and a new Stark contender, battle it out for Iron Throne of Westeros.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“My Wish for You: Lessons from My Six-Year-Old Daughter: by Kathryn Hahn
Inspired by lessons she learned while raising her own six-year-old daughter, author and actress Kathryn Hahn shares an honest, heartfelt reminder — and wish — for every child and child at heart to be who they are by simply being themselves. A timely and necessary message of the intrinsic importance of being who you are, no matter what the world tells you.
“Mason Jar Science: 40 Slimy, Squishy, Super-Cool Experiments” by Jonathan Adolph
From water fireworks to a balloon barometer, these fun, foolproof and fascinating science experiments can be conducted in a glass canning jar. Each project offers small-scale ways to illustrate the big-picture principles of chemistry, botany, biology, physics and more.
“Fire Engine No. 9” by Mike Austin
Told almost entirely in sound words, follow a fire engine and its crew through a very busy day. A bright, fun, read-aloud story that is perfect for young vehicle enthusiasts.