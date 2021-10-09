WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara
True Crime journalist, Michelle McNamara is looking for a ghost. A dangerous killer, whom McNamara dubbed “The Golden State Killer” executed a spree of violent crimes in the 1970s and 80s and then apparently vanished. Now 30 years later, McNamara stalks this elusive criminal and is ultimately one of the forces that brings his identity to light.
“The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream” by Dean Jobb
Read about this contemporary to Jack the Ripper that you’ve probably never heard about in Jobb’s well researched and compelling portrait of a cunning killer. Dr. Cream should have had it all. He was well on his way to establishing himself as a successful doctor, he came from a wealthy and well respected family and everyone who knew him thought he was destined for greatness. Then the women in his life mysteriously began to sicken and die, one by one.
“The Babysitter: My Summers with a Serial Killer” by Liza Rodman
A chilling true crime story that reads as one part memoir and one part investigative journalism reminiscent of Ann Rule’ classic “The Stranger Beside Me.” Growing up, Liza Rodman longed for love and friendship in Cape Cod during the 1960s. She thought she had found a friend to combat her loneliness in her babysitter, Tony Costa, who she considered to be one of the few kind and understanding adults in her life. But there’s something Liza doesn’t know about Tony — he’s a cold blooded serial killer.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Under the Whispering Door” by TJ Klune
This fantasy and queer love story comes from the author of the charming New York Times and USA Today bestseller “The House in the Cerulean Sea”. Described as “A Man Called Ove” meets “The Good Place,” the story centers on recently dead Wallace, and the seven days he spends “living” life suspended in between before crossing over.
“The Last Chance Library” by Freya Sampson
In this humorous romance, introverted librarian June Jones must step out of her comfort zone to band together with a quirky but tenacious group of locals to save her small-town library. Set in an English village, this cozy book will appeal to lovers of books, libraries and second chances.
“Slewfoot: A Tale of Bewitchery” by Brom
A dark fantasy and historical horror, this story pits Puritan against pagan. To some, Slewfoot is a threatening demon, to others, the ancient spirit is a protector. In the recently widowed 19-year-old Abitha’s case, he’s the only one she can turn to when the zealously religious townsfolk accuse her of enacting witchcraft.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Itty-Bitty Kitty Corn” by Shannon Hale & Leuyen Pham
The longing to be seen and for someone to know you for your most authentic self is a universal longing. Itty-Bitty Kitty Corn knows exactly who she is and all that is missing is someone to reflect that right back. The gift of friendship found, sparkles extra bright in this book.
“The Giggles are Coming” by Christopher Eliopoulos
The best friends are back to school and there is so much fun to be had. In the first book introducing us to this inseparable pair, it was the yawns that arrived, and in this new book, it’s the giggles. Will the arrival of the giggles lead to trouble or the best school year ever!
“A Polar Bear in the Snow” by Mac Barnett & Shawn Harris
Shawn Harris’s paper cut illustrations create a 3D visual effect with almost exclusively white paper. Mac Barnett’s sense of humor, whether prolific in text or minimal, says so much. A true collaboration of talented friends delivers a brilliant book.