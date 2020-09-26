LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“These Violent Delights” by Micah Nemerever
This LGBTQIA+ diverse mystery is a coming-of-age story with psychological themes. Paul is a young college student who grieving the death of his father when he meets and becomes obsessed with the charming, withholding and ultimately deadly Julian.
“To Sleep in a Sea of Stars” by Christopher Paolini
This science fiction title is the first adult novel from the author of “Eragon,” the young adult fantasy phenomenon. In this space opera, scientist and adventurer Kira Navárez makes an alien discovery that will change her life and impact all of mankind.
“The Roommate” by Rosie Danan
In this steamy, feminist romantic comedy, overachiever Clara does her best to avoid scandal. She moves across the country to room with her childhood crush but ends up living with a very sex-positive stranger who could attract the kind of public attention she has worked to avoid. They do have one important thing in common, however: they both believe women deserve better sex.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein
This novel provides a funny, yet profound look at life through the eyes of Enzo, a very curious canine. Get ready to fall in love with this philosophical pup, laugh at his observations of human behavior, and cry as he shares both the tender and heartbreaking events in his family’s life, as he sees them.
“Oogy: The Dog Only a Family Could Love” by Larry Levin
This memoir takes you on a heartwarming and redemptive journey. When Larry and his adopted sons happen upon the ugliest dog they have ever seen, missing an ear and severely disfigured, but gentle and loving, they decide to adopt him. The former fighting dog, against all odds, recovers from his injuries, both mental and physical, and finds love.
“A Big Little Life: A Memoir of a Joyful Dog Named Trixie” by Dean Koontz
A lively and loving read, the author presents a tribute to his late golden retriever, Trixie. Koontz and his family adopted the retired service animal unexpectedly while he was researching a book. Share the numerous lessons Koontz learned throughout their relationship and be heartened by the family’s grief upon her passing.