LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“White Horse” by Erika T. Wurth
In Wurth’s debut novel, Kari James desperately tries to ignore her past and the questions that still haunt her by spending her time at the White Horse, a Denver bar. After receiving her mother’s old bracelet, Kari begins to see visions of not only her mother, but another disturbing creature as well.
“Godmersham Park” by Gill Hornby
Inspired by a true story, this historical novel is set in the early 19th century and follows a governess, Anne Sharp. After meeting her new charge, the young Fanny Austen, and after the initial excitement has died down, Anne learns that her new position is not as simple as she thought as she learns to navigate the household’s complicated hierarchy.
“A Restless Truth” by Freya Marske
In this second installment of the “Last Binding” trilogy, Maud Blyth is hoping to find adventure when she signs on to help her brother unravel a magical mystery by serving as an older woman’s ship companion. Her plan is turned upside down, however, when her companion ends up dead, giving her another mystery to solve.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Punch Bowls and Pitcher Drinks” by Jeanne Kelley
Find inspiration in fresh fruit, smoky spices and potent spirits, then mix a bowl or pitcher of punch for any occasion or season. Whether it’s a drink served in champagne flutes at a holiday party or in Mason jars and paper cups in the backyard, you’ll take cocktail hour to a whole new level with every one of these drinks.
“Drink This Not That!” by David Zinczenko
The fastest way to lose weight isn’t on the treadmill. And it’s not by counting calories, either. Believe it or not, the easiest, fastest and longest lasting way to lose weight doesn’t even involve watching your food intake: It’s all about watching what you drink.
“Tequila Mockingbird” by Tim Federle
A fun gift for barflies and a terrific treat for book clubs, Tequila Mockingbird is the ultimate cocktail book for the literary obsessed. Featuring 65 delicious drink recipes — paired with wry commentary on history’s most beloved novels — the book also includes bar bites, drinking games and whimsical illustrations throughout.
“Amari and the Great Game” by B.B. Alston
“Artemis Fowl” meets “Men in Black” in this magical second book in the Supernatural Investigations series. Amari may have already rescued her brother once, but he’s still cursed and it’s getting worse. When a power vacuum in the secretive League of Magicians triggers a dangerous competition, Amari is drawn into the game. It’s not like she can really refuse, since one of the prizes is the power to cure her brother’s curse. Available in print.
“All Signs Point to Yes” by Multiple Authors
Read about all different types of love, whether it’s romantic, platonic, familial or something that defies explanation in this star-studded anthology with a different story for each star sign. Thirteen young adult authors will take you on a journey from your own backyard to the world beyond the veil as it settles us among the stars to present tales of love and life. Available in print.
“The Marvelous Land of Snergs” by Veronica Cossanteli
Go on a magical journey in this funny, quirky, brand-new story based on E.A. Wyke-Smith’s classic tale, which was the inspiration for J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit,” featuring wonderful illustrations from Melissa Castrillón. Pip and Flora have found themselves at the Sunny Bay Home for Superfluous and Accidentally Parentless Children, where they have difficulty following its many rules. Everything changes when Flora is kidnapped and the two children end up in the magical, Marvelous Land of Snergs. Available in print.