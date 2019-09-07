WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Beer Can Chicken” by Steven Raichlen
Sept. 7 is “National Beer Lovers” day, so why not check out this ebook then crack open a cold one and cook up some good eats. Seventy-five delicious must-try beer can variations, as well as other offbeat recipes for the grill are included in this cookbook.
“Brewing Made Easy” by Joe Fisher
The book is a foolproof beginner’s guide to making great beer at home. With step-by-step instructions, insightful advice and simple recipes for a variety of beer styles you’ll proudly be sipping at home in no time flat. Pun intended.
“A Year in Food and Beer” by Emily Baime
The ebook shows that beer and food pairing can be as much of an art form as wine and food pairing. Home cooks, beer drinkers and curious foodies will be fortified learning about beer and breweries and sampling 40 enticing recipes and 160 beer paring suggestions.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“The Unpassing: A Novel” by Chia-Chia Lin
A searing debut novel that explores community, identity and the myth of the American dream through an immigrant family in Alaska. Lin explores the fallout after the loss of a child and the way in which a family is forced to grieve in a place that doesn’t yet feel like home. Emotionally raw and subtly suspenseful, “The Unpassing” is a family saga that dismisses the American dream for a harsher, but ultimately more profound, reality.
“The Lesson: A Novel” by Cadwell Turnbull
An alien ship rests over Water Island. For five years, the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands have lived with the Ynaa, a race of aliens on a research mission they will not fully disclose. A year after the death of a young boy at the hands of an Ynaa, three families find themselves at the center of the inevitable conflict that will touch everyone and teach a terrible lesson.
“The Flight Portfolio: A Novel” by Julie Orringer
A book inspired by the World War II story you’ve never heard — the real-life quest of an unlikely hero to save the lives and work of Europe’s great minds from the impending Holocaust. Masterfully crafted and impossible to put down, “The Flight Portfolio” offers a testament to the enduring power of art and love in any form.