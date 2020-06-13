LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
This coming of age novel is set in a small, Louisiana town during the Jim Crow era. Twins Desiree and Stella are light-skinned Black women, a skin tone shared by most people in their town. At the age of 16, they run away to New Orleans and are then separated.
“The Unapologetic Guide to Black Mental Health: Navigate an Unequal System, Learn Tools for Emotional Wellness, and Get the Help you Deserve” by Rheeda Walker, PhD
Walker, a behavioral science researcher and licensed psychologist who has written more than 50 scientific papers on adult mental health, suicide risk, and resilience among African Americans.
“The Groom Will Keep His Name: And Other Vows I’ve Made About Race, Resistance, and Romance” by Matt Ortile
Ortile is a gay Filipino-American male who shares his complicated relationship with affluent white America in this LGBTQ memoir.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Beginner’s Guide to Beekeeping” by Samantha Johnson
What’s all the buzz about? Beekeeping, of course! Backyard beekeeping has never been as popular as it is now and this book is here to help you begin your first hive the right way. It’s packed with helpful hints, strategies, information and pictures.
“The Complete Step-by-step Book of Beekeeping” by David Cramp
This complete how-to manual is a practical guide to beekeeping, from setting up a colony, their day-to-day care to hive management and harvesting the honey, shown in more than 400 photographs.
“Build-it-yourself Bird Houses” by Chris Peterson
From the classic bluebird house to a mid-century modern home, the book features 25 designs for creating the perfect new home for feathered friends. While all the designs are beautiful, most are approachable for beginning woodworkers.