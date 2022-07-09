WHITMAN COUNTY RURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Summerland” by Elin Hilderbrand
A warm June evening, a local tradition; the students of Nantucket High have gathered for a bonfire on the beach. What begins as a graduation night celebration ends in tragedy after a horrible car crash leaves the driver dead and her twin brother in a coma. As summer unfolds, startling truths are revealed about the survivors and their parents — secrets kept, promises broken, hearts betrayed.
“The Overdue Life of Amy Byler” by Kelly Harms
Overworked and underappreciated, single mom Amy Byler needs a break. So when the guilt-ridden husband who abandoned her shows up and offers to take care of their kids for the summer, she accepts his offer and escapes rural Pennsylvania for New York City to finally live the life she never got to live.
“Summer Rental” by Mary Kay Andrews
Best friends since Catholic grade school, Ellis, Julia and Dorie now find themselves in their mid-30s at the crossroads of life and love. A month in North Carolina’s Outer Banks is just what each of them needs.
With their landlord, Ty, and a stranger named Maryn, they are five people with their own secrets who each need a sea change — and one month in a summer rental might just give it to them.
LATAH PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Turn the Tide” by Elaine Dimopoulos
Written in verse, this middle-grade book follows seventh-grader Mimi Laskaris, who is surprised to find her new home in Florida full of plastic pollution. Mimi decides that at 12 years old she can make a difference and embarks on a journey of environmental activism, making new friends along the way. Available in print format.
“Shine On, Luz Véliz!” by Rebecca Balcárcel
In this coming of age story, 11-year-old Luz Véliz comes to terms with a serious knee injury that is keeping her off of the soccer field. Without soccer, Luz questions who she is if she can’t be the best at something anymore. Available in print format.
“Answers in the Pages” by David Levithan
In Levithan’s latest middle-grade novel, Donovan feels caught in the middle as his mother tries to get a book he was assigned in school banned from the curriculum. While the town around him argues if the main characters of the book are gay, Donovan knows it doesn’t matter as he tries to stand up for what is right. Available in print format.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Simon B. Rhymin’ Takes a Stand” by Dwayne Reed
Eleven-year-old Simon and his friends are determined to improve the resources and funding in their elementary school.
When extracurricular programs are about to be cut, the crew is determined to save them. Simon and his friends start a petition to grab the attention of the local community and show they deserve the same opportunities as everyone else. Available as a print book.
“It’s the End of the World and I’m in My Bathing Suit” by Justin A. Reynolds
Eddie is stuck at home grounded and doing laundry on the day of the highly anticipated Beach Bash when the power suddenly goes out.
Eddie sets out into his neighborhood to investigate but finds all the homes empty except for a few other neighborhood kids. The kids quickly realize that their families aren’t coming home any time soon, and as night falls the kids come to the startling realization that they might not just be the only kids left in the neighborhood, they might be the only kids left anywhere! Available as a print book.
“Playing the Cards You’re Dealt” by Varian Johnson
Anthony Joplin is training for a local spades tournament that every Joplin man before him has won. Anthony’s dreams of victory are thrown into jeopardy when his best friend and spades partner is grounded. Anthony finds a new partner in an unexpected place.
It’s Shirley, the new girl in his class, who talks a lot of trash but knows every card trick in the book. Family secrets will be uncovered when Anthony and Shirley decide to go behind his father’s back to join the tournament in secret. Available as a print book.