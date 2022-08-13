LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Shadow Grave” by Marina Cohen
Twelve-year-old Arlo stumbles across the dark secrets of Livermore while trapped in the small strange town with his mother and sister. In this spooky middle grade novel, Arlo must face his fears if he ever wants to make it out of Livermore. Available in print.
“Fight + Flight” by Jules Machias
Avery has recently been diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and Sarah has been battling panic attacks. While the two middle schoolers are both afraid of what their futures hold, a traumatic event at school brings them together in friendship and strength. Available in print.
“Egypt’s Fire” by Tom Phillips
First in the “Curious League of Detectives and Thieves” series, this middle-grade novel follows 12-year-old John Boarhog, who would rather live in the New York Museum of Natural History than get sent off to the Jersey Home for Boys. John’s situation is complicated, however, when he gets accused of stealing a rare Egyptian ruby. Available in print.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Pranklopedia” by Julie Winterbottom
The young practical joker’s secret weapon, a boisterous collection of more than 70 guaranteed-to-amuse (or annoy) pranks to be pulled on friends, siblings and parents. A complete prankster’s guide, “Pranklopedia” also provides a four-part lesson on how to pull the perfect prank and tells you what to do when pranks go bad.
“Lies That Chelsea Handler Told Me” by Chelsea Handler
It’s no lie: Chelsea Handler loves to smoke out the condition people suffer from that allows them to fall prey to her brand of complete and utter nonsense. Friends, family, co-workers — they’ve all been tricked by Chelsea into believing stories of total foolishness.
“Is This Anything?” by Jerry Seinfeld
Since his first performance at a New York nightclub as a 21-year-old college student in fall of 1975, Seinfeld has written his own material and saved everything. For this book, Seinfeld has selected his favorite material, organized decade by decade.
“Milk Street: The World in a Skillet” by Christopher Kimball
When people talk about their experience using one of the Milk Street collection of cookbooks, the takeaway is that each of the Milk Street recipes delivers. The recipes are so well researched, tested and explored that they are designed to be executed at home, with results you will find satisfying visually, and to eat. Available in print.
“Girls Can Kiss Now” by Jill Gutowitz
Hilarious, cheeky, earnest and pop culture delicious. Gutowitz’s timely collection of personal essays explores the intersection of queerness, relationships, the internet/social media and truth telling. Available in print.
“Good Eats 4: The Final Years” by Alton Brown
Rich in the flavor of humor, irony and a playful sense of style and teachable cooking moments. Full of food facts and must-have recipes from his “Good Eats” television series. Available in print.