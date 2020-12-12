WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“The 13th Gift” by Joanne Huist Smith
This e-book is a true story of a Christmas Miracle. After the unexpected death of her husband, Smith had no idea how she and her three children would keep it together. But 12 days before Christmas, daily gifts began showing up on their doorstep with a note signed from their “True Friends.” As the Smiths tried to solve the mystery of who the gifts were from, they were able to overcome their grief.
“Pearl Harbor Christmas” by Stanley Wientraub
This e-book tells the story of Winston Churchill’s surprise visit to the White House three days before Christmas in 1941, where they jointly lit the White House Christmas tree. As the two allied leaders mapped out a winning wartime strategy, the most remarkable Christmas of the century played out across the globe.
“An Idiot Girl’s” Christmas by Laurie Notaro
It’s the most wonderful and the most dreadful season of the year — a time where boxes of chocolates attack your thighs, drunken holiday revelers stay past their welcome and horrible gifts abound. Check out this ebook, and prepare to laugh your tinsel off as you read true tales from the girl who is definitely at the top of the naughty list.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Arctic Fury” by Greer Macallister
This work of historical fiction is an adventure tale that turns into a murder mystery. In 1853, 13 women brave an expedition to the Arctic, but members of the group never returned. When accusations fly, will the survivors turn on each other?
“The Queen’s Gambit” by Walter Tevis
The recent Netflix adaptation has created a resurgence of popularity for this fast-paced coming-of-age novel. Beth Harmon played her first game of chess as an orphan at age 8. What first developed her thinking skills and made her feel in control becomes an obsession that begins to control her.
“The Chicken Sisters” by KJ Dell’Antonia
Lovers of cooking shows will enjoy this heartwarming story of feuds, family and fried chicken. Two warring Kansas chicken shacks must face their long-held resentments as they battle it out on reality TV, where the two family restaurants compete for $100,000.