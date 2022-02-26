WHITMAN COUNTY RURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Black Buck” by Mateo Askaripour
Darren lives in a Bed-Stuy brownstone with his mother, content working at Starbucks in the lobby of a Midtown office building. A chance encounter results in an exclusive invitation for Darren to join an elite sales team on the 36th floor. As the only Black person in the company, Darren reimagines himself as “Buck,” a ruthless salesman. When things turn tragic at home, Buck begins to hatch a plan to help young people of color infiltrate America’s sales force, setting off a chain of events that changes the game.
“The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Young Hiram Walker was born into bondage. When his mother was sold away, Hiram was robbed of all memory of her — but was gifted with a mysterious power. Years later, when Hiram almost drowns in a river, that same power saves his life. This brush with death births an urgency in Hiram and a daring scheme: to escape from the only home he’s ever known. So begins an unexpected journey that takes Hiram from the corrupt grandeur of Virginia’s proud plantations to desperate guerrilla cells in the wilderness, from the coffin of the Deep South to dangerously idealistic movements in the North.
“The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
The Vignes twin sisters will always be identical. But after growing up together in a small, southern black community and running away at age 16, it’s not just the shape of their daily lives that is different as adults, it’s everything: their families, their communities, their racial identities. Ten years later, one sister lives with her black daughter in the same southern town she once tried to escape. The other secretly passes for white, and her white husband knows nothing of her past.
LATAH LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Yonder” by Jabari Asim
A historical novel tracing the interior lives of a group of enslaved people in the American South, this short story illuminates the brilliant loves and lives that shined in spite of slavery.
“One Pot, Pan, Planet” by Anna Jones
A modern take on vegetarian cuisine with an environmental conscience. See also “Waste Not: How To Get The Most From Your Food” edited by the James Beard Foundation.
“Her Hidden Genius” by Marie Benedict
At once personal and scientific, this historical novel takes a closer look at the life of Rosalind Franklin — the woman who first documented the double helix structure of DNA. Filled with sympathy and candor, Benedict brings the reader on a tour of scientific exploration and the human heart.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“When We Say Black Lives Matter” by Maxine Beneba Clarkje
Read along with a young Black child as they learn about the strength and resonance behind the words “Black lives Matter.” Join them on a journey across pages filled with deeply saturated, jewel toned illustrations as they see how the words gain power across vignettes of family life, school, protests and the lives of their ancestors in this moving picture book. Available as a print book.
“Remember to Dream, Ebere” by Cynthia Erivo
Every night, just before she drifts off to sleep, Ebere’s mother says “Remember to dream, Ebere.” Ebere takes this reminder to heart and makes her dreams as big as possible. Imagine with Ebere in this fantastical picture book as she becomes the captain of a rocket ship with the ability to go anywhere in the universe. Available as a print book.
“Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Boy” by Emmanuel Acho
This young adult nonfiction title is an adaptation of the adult nonfiction title “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” by the same author. This book approaches every awkward, taboo and uncomfortable question regarding race and racism with openness and patience. Full of insightful lessons, “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Boy” is just one way young readers can begin to reject racism within their own lives and communities. Available as a print book.