“The Windsors at War: The King, His Brother, and a Family Divided” by Alexander Larman
After King Edward VIII abdicated the throne and became the Duke of Windsor, he left the British monarchy in turmoil. In the aftermath of these events, Larman details how the Duke of Windsor may have betrayed his country as his interest in Hitler increased.
“Mushrooming: An Illustrated Guide to the Fantastic, Delicious, Deadly, and Strange World of Fungi” by Diane Borsato, illustrated by Kelsey Oseid
In this guide full of colorful illustrations, Borsato shares information on more than 100 varieties of mushroom, including their edibility and identifying features. This handbook is perfect for beginners and experts alike.
“The Exceptions: Nancy Hopkins, MIT, and the Fight for Women in Science” by Kate Zernike
In 1999, Nancy Hopkins led a group of women on a campaign to fight the discriminatory practices of MIT, resulting in a historic admission from the university. In this book, journalist Kate Zernike outlines the life of Hopkins and the struggle for equal opportunity for women in science.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“The World, A Family History of Humanity” by Simon Sebag Montefiore
The history of humanity told through family dynasties across human history. This epic book weighs 4 pounds and is more than 1,300 pages and while nonfiction, so many of the stories contained are as dazzling as fiction. For history lovers who appreciate a page-turning read that will also build muscles while carrying around. Available in print.
“A Life of One’s Own, Nine Women Writers Begin Again” by Joanna Biggs
Biggs weaves her own story of her writing life post-divorce with the lives of eight other writers who chose to live untethered by conventional marriage. Biggs reflects on how her own writing pivoted and the women who she read to find a cathartic sense of belonging and individuality. Available in print.
“Filmlandia! A Movie Lover’s Guide to the Films and Television of Seattle, Portland, and the Great Northwest” by David Schmader
While not a comprehensive tomb of every single film or television show from the Pacific Northwest, David Schmader watched hundreds of films and I couldn’t not discern any that were missing from this exceptional and alphabetical guide. Ashod Simonian’s illustrations create a sense of both mood and nostalgia. Available in print.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Cuba: An American History” by Ada Ferrer
Award-winning historian Ada Ferrer delivers an “important” (The Guardian) and moving chronicle that demands a new reckoning with both the island’s past and its relationship with the United States. Spanning more than five centuries, the book provides a front-row seat as we witness the evolution of the modern nation, with its dramatic record of conquest and colonization.
“Balladz” by Sharon Olds
Olds sings of her childhood, young womanhood, and maturity all mixed up together, seeing an early lover in the one who is about to buried; seeing her white privilege without apology; seeing her mother (whom her readers will recognize) flushed exalted at Punishment time.
“The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich
In the Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich creates a fictional world populated with memorable characters who are forced to grapple with the worst and best impulses of human nature. Illuminating the loves and lives, the desires and ambitions of these characters with compassion.