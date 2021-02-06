LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Black Buck” by Mateo Askaripour
This sharp and funny work of satirical fiction takes a stab at capitalism and corporate America, and the racism that lies therein. After unintentionally impressing a CEO with his charm and sales skills as a barista at Starbucks, Darren is catapulted to a high-level position on a sales team for a hot tech start-up where he finds he is the only Black employee in the company.
“The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food: A Cookbook” by Marcus Samuelsson
Chef and television star Marcus Samuelsson seeks to celebrate Black excellence in cooking in the same way Black musical artistry and Black athletic skills have been praised. In this collection of essays and 150 recipes, Samuelsson seeks to do just that; each recipe is in honor of an individual who has helped to shape the cuisine. The variety of dishes goes beyond soul food, with recipes rooted in the Caribbean, Africa and the American South.
“My Life, My Love, My Legacy” by Coretta Scott King
Coretta Scott King is often remembered as the wife of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but she was an incredibly compelling figure in her own right. In this posthumous memoir, Barbara Reynolds, a journalist and close friend of Coretta, shares Mrs. King’s story, from her tireless work as civil and human rights activist to her founding of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center), as Coretta recounted it to her shortly before her death.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“A Fine Romance” by Candace Bergen
This memoir begins with Bergen’s charming first husband, French director Louis Malle, whose appetite for life made Bergen fall in love with him. But her real romance begins when she discovers overpowering love for her daughter Chloe, after years of being ambivalent about motherhood. It is a hilarious and brutally honest look into the life of the woman who was Murphy Brown.
“Modern Romance” by Aziz Ansari
Comedian Aziz Ansari teamed up with an NYU sociologist and designed a massive research project to analyze behavioral data and try to find out why, in a world where there are so many dating options, people find it harder than ever to find their soulmate. This book, filled with Ansari’s cutting edge humor, is the science and explanation of what they discovered.
“The Last Love Song” by Tracy Daugherty
In this book, critically acclaimed author Daugherty delves deep into the life of distinguished American author and journalist Joan Didion most well-known for writing “The Year of Magical Thinking” in this, the first printed biography published about her life.