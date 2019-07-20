WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Style Your Dream Wedding” by Susie Coelho
If you are struggling to envision your wedding, this gorgeous book filled with more than 600 full-color photographs is here to help you visualize everything from the perfect venue right down to the stationary on your thank you cards. It even includes a CD of classical music to give you ideas for the ceremony.
“The Knot Guide to Wedding Vows and Traditions” by Carley Roney
This ebook is an indispensable resource to help you do the easy stuff like picking your colors, as well as the not so easy stuff like interfaith ceremonies and blending spiritual traditions. It also includes a rich and inspiring collection of everything from religious or secular vows to speeches and toasts.
“The Newlywed’s Instruction Manual” by Caroline Tiger
You’ve exchanged your vows, cut the cake and danced your first dance. Now what? Now it’s time to check out this book filled with essential information, troubleshooting tips and advice for how to handle everything from in-laws to the IRS during your first year of marriage.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Under the Moon: a Catwoman Tale” by Lauren Myracle; art by Isaac Goodhart; Jeremy Lawson, colorist; Deron Bennett, letterer
Catwoman’s origin story is reimagined in this new young adult graphic novel. Catwoman, or Selina Kyle, is a teen who has recently moved out of her abusive home and must learn how to take care of herself throughout tragedy, adventure and grim circumstances. With cool-hued illustrations and a powerful character arch, this novel is sure to please mature teens.
“Meet Me in Outer Space” by Melinda Grace
Edie Kits is finding her first year French class difficult, especially given that she has a central auditory processing disorder. Thankfully her tutor, Hudson, is there to give her the extra boost she needs. But is their relationship strictly about the French language, or could a sweet romance be blossoming as well?
“Alien Scout” by A.I. Newton; illustrated by Anjan Sarkar
Part of the Alien Next Door Series, in “Alien Scout,” Zeke finally reveals to his best friend that he is indeed an alien. When the boys go on a scouting trip adventure hilarity ensues as Zeke and Harris try to disguise Zeke’s alien mishaps. As it turns out, camping can be difficult when you can’t hide your alien powers.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Mangoes, Mischief, and Tales of Friendship: Stories from India” By Chitra Soundar
Being a wise and just ruler is no easy task. That’s what Prince Veera discovers when he and his best friend, Suku, are given the opportunity to preside over the court of his father, King Bheema. Inspired by traditional Indian folktales, these eight original tales by Soundar task the two clever boys with outwitting the kingdom’s greediest, wiliest subjects.
“Home Is a Window” By Stephanie Parsley Ledyard
Follow a family as they move out of their beloved, familiar house and learn that they can bring everything they love about their old home to the new one because they still have each other. This heartfelt picture book by Stephanie Parsley Ledyard is richly illustrated by former Pixar animator Chris Sasaki.
“Yay! You’re Gay! Now What?: A Gay Boy’s Guide to Life” By Riyadh Khlaf
In this personal, heartfelt go-to guide for young gay boys, YouTuber Riyadh Khalaf shares frank advice about everything from coming out to relationships, as well as interviews with inspirational queer role models, and encouragement for times when you’re feeling low. There’s a support section for family and friends written by Riyadh’s parents and a plethora of moving, hilarious, embarrassing and inspiring stories from gay boys around the world.