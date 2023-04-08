Deep in the stacks of Oxford’s Bodleian Library, young scholar Diana Bishop unwittingly calls up a bewitched alchemical manuscript during her research. Descended from an old and distinguished line of witches, Diana wants nothing to do with sorcery; so after a furtive glance and a few notes, she banishes the book to the stacks. But her discovery sets a fantastical underworld stirring, and a horde of daemons, witches, and vampires soon descends upon the library. Diana has stumbled upon a coveted treasure lost for centuries — and she is the only creature who can break its spell.
“The Way of Kings” by Brandon Sanderson
An ambitious fantasy epic in a unique, richly imagined setting. Roshar is a world relentlessly blasted by awesome tempests, where emotions take on physical form, and terrible secrets hide deep beneath the rocky landscape.
“Daughter of the Moon Goddess” by Sue Lynn Tan
Growing up on the moon, Xingyin is accustomed to solitude, unaware that she is being hidden from the feared Celestial Emperor who exiled her mother for stealing his elixir of immortality. But when Xingyin’s magic flares and her existence is discovered, she is forced to flee her home, leaving her mother behind.
LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“Wolfish: Wolf, Self, and the Stories We Tell About Fear” by Erica Berry
Berry expertly combines science, history, and the story of the legendary wolf, OR-7, while also detailing her own coming-of-age story as she moves away from home. While tracking OR-7’s journey through Oregon, Berry also reflects on her inherited beliefs about fear and femininity.
“How Medicine Works and When it Doesn’t: Learning Who to Trust to Get and Stay Healthy” by F. Perry Wilson, MD
Blending stories from his own practice, science, and historical case studies, Wilson teaches readers what they need to know to make informed decisions and evaluate their medical care. Wilson, a physician and researcher, also explains why the relationship between doctors and patients has eroded over the last few years.
“Lives of the Wives: Five Literary Marriages” by Carmela Ciuraru
While most are familiar with their famous husbands, Carmela Ciuraru aims to shine a light on the lesser known wives as she shares the detailed stories behind five literary marriages. Full of vulnerability, heartbreak and forgiveness, Ciuraru honors the women who have been historically left out of the spotlight.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Black Bird, Blue Road” by Sofiya Pasternack
Twins Pesah and Ziva have spent most of their lives looking for a cure for Pesah’s leprosy. When Pesah has a vision of his own death, the twins become more determined to find a cure than ever. They set out to find doctors to help. Packed with adventure, this fantastical novel for young readers celebrates the undying bond and love between siblings. Available in print and as an e-book and e-audio book.
“Muhammad Najem, War Reporter” by Muhammad Najem, Nora Neus and Julie Robine
Najem was 8 years old when the war in Syria began. Throughout his childhood, he and his family suffered devastating loses. By the time he was fifteen, Najem no longer wanted to hide, he wanted to act. Armed with only the camera on his phone, he started to report on the war on social media. Eventually, the world took notice. Available in print.
“As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow” by Zoulfa Katouh
This young adult novel is speculative fiction set amid the Syrian Revolution and filled with emotion. This book is perfect for fans of “The Book Thief” and “Salt to the Sea.” Salama was a normal teenager when the revolution first broke out. Now Salama volunteers at a hospital in Homs, helping the wounded who flood through the doors daily. Secretly, though, she is desperate to find a way out of her beloved country before her sister-in-law, Layla, gives birth. Torn between loyalty and survival, Salama must learn to see the events around her for what they truly are. In print, e-book and e-audio book.