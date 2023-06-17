“The Collected Regrets of Clover” by Mikki Brammer
This clever and engaging novel centers on Clover, a death doula in New York City who has felt more connected to the dying than the living since witnessing the death of her teacher at a young age. After beginning a trip across the country, Clover is forced to decide what she really wants from life and how to navigate romance and friendship.
“Only the Dead” by Jack Carr
The final book in the “Terminal List” series, this ripped from the headlines political thriller follows former Navy SEAL James Reece as he embarks on his latest mission. In 1980, a congressman was assassinated in Rhode Island and the effects of this are still being felt 40 years later as powers around the world inch closer to war.
“The True Love Experiment” by Christina Lauren
Felicity “Fizzy” Chen has never been in love, and recently, this fact is causing her to question her own credibility as a successful romance novelist. When documentary filmmaker Connor Prince has to create and cast a romantic reality TV show, he decides Fizzy is the perfect lead.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Black Leopard, Red Wolf” by Marlon James
Drawing from African history and mythology, and his own rich imagination, James has written an adventure that’s also an ambitious, involving read. Defying categorization and full of unforgettable characters, the book explores the fundamentals of truth, the limits of power, the excesses of ambition and our need to understand them all.
“Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng
Twelve-year-old Bird Gardner lives a quiet existence with his father, a former linguist who now shelves books in a university library. For a decade, their lives have been governed by laws written to preserve “American culture” in the wake of years of economic instability and violence. To keep the peace and restore prosperity, libraries have been forced to remove books seen as unpatriotic — including the work of Bird’s mother, a Chinese American poet who left the family when he was 9 years old.
“Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah
Told in a series of voices, “Calling for a Blanket Dance” takes us into the life of Ever Geimausaddle through the multigenerational perspectives of his family as they soldier through myriad difficulties. How will this young man visualize a place for himself when the world hasn’t given him a place to start?
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Flamer” by Mike Curato
It’s the summer of 1995, and 14-year-old biracial Filipino-white teenager Aiden Navarro is away at a boy’s scout camp before starting high school. Aiden feels different from the boys at his camp. He struggles with bullying, image issues, racism, friendships, and relationships with his church and family. He is working with these issues while also confronting his sexual identity and his confusion as to why he has romantic feelings toward a boy named Elias. Available as an e-ook and in print.
“Himawari House” by Harmony Becker
Three foreign exchange students, Nao, Hyejung, and Tina, move to Tokyo, Japan, and become friends quickly as they live together in the Himawari House. Each came for a different reason to Japan, whether it was reconnecting with their heritage, freedom, or independence. Available in print.
“Home is Not a Country” by Safia Elhillo
Nima is a first-generation immigrant from Sudan living with her mother in the United States and struggling to find her place in the world. She and her childhood friend, Haitham, live in a post-9/11 America. Nima has many of the same insecurities as other teenagers, like loneliness and feeling like an outsider, but she’s also struggling in ways many of her peers can’t relate to. Nima is called a terrorist, mocked for her religion, and bullied by her classmates Available as an e-audio book, e-book and in print.