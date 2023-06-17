LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT

“The Collected Regrets of Clover” by Mikki Brammer

This clever and engaging novel centers on Clover, a death doula in New York City who has felt more connected to the dying than the living since witnessing the death of her teacher at a young age. After beginning a trip across the country, Clover is forced to decide what she really wants from life and how to navigate romance and friendship.

