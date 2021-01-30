LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Dig: A Novel Based on True Events” by John Preston
This fictionalized account of the archaeological excavation of Sutton Hoo is the inspiration behind the newly released Netflix film of the same title. In 1939, just before World War II, an estate in Suffolk, England, is the location of a small dig that unearths one of the most important finds in England. Told from multiple perspectives, this historical fiction imagines the lives of the characters who become intertwined through this discovery.
“OMG WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say? A Non-Boring Guide to How Our Democracy Is Supposed to Work” by Ben Sheehan
Written by the founder of OMG WTF (Ohio, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, Texas, Florida), which aimed to educate and register voters, and vetted by experts in the area of constitutional law, this nonfiction work takes an entertaining approach at making the Constitution more accessible. With more and more people becoming politically engaged, this visual guide can help citizens make sense of such an important document.
“More Than a Body: Your Body Is an Instrument, Not an Ornament” by Lindsay Kite and Lexie Kite
Doctors, founders of Beauty Redefined, and identical twin sisters, the authors have had the unique experience of unwittingly scrutinizing a body from the outside that nearly perfectly mirrors her own. They became struck with the overwhelming objectification of women’s bodies, and they have sought to promote body acceptance. With the bombardment of messages about women’s bodies, especially during the month of January, this book can serve as a good reminder that we are more than our bodies, or as the authors like to say, our bodies are instruments not ornaments.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Edge of Lost” by Kristina McMorris
Alcatraz, 1937. A prison guard’s only daughter — one of the youngest civilians who lives on the island — has gone missing. Tending the warden’s greenhouse, convicted bank robber Tommy Capello waits anxiously. Only he knows the truth about the little girl’s whereabouts, and that both their lives depend on what happens next.
“Liar’s Bench” by Kim Michele Richardson
In 1972, on the summer of her 17th birthday, Muda’s beloved mama Ella is found hanging from the rafters of their home. Most people in Peckinpaw, Ky., assume Ella’s no-good husband did the deed or that Ella grew tired of his constant abuse but Muda is not so sure and after discovering a slew of her mother’s hidden papers, she is determined to learn the truth.
“The Longest Night” by Andria Williams
In 1959, Nat Collier moves with her husband Paul to Idaho Falls where he has been stationed to help oversee one of the country’s first nuclear reactors. However, when Paul discovers the reactor has been compromised and the Army wants to cover up the problem rather than fix it, Paul’s lies and secrecy drive a wedge between them and sends Nat into the arms of another man.