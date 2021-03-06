LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“White Feminism: From the Suffragettes to Influencers and Who They Leave Behind” by Koa Beck
This nonfiction work is a critique of the privilege in mainstream feminism from writer and former editor-in-chief of Jezebel, Koa Beck. Using historical examples, Beck demonstrates how white women have centered our narratives in the movement, and how women of color and women in the LGBTQIA+ community have been sidelined. The author also offers suggestions on how this generation of feminists can course correct and become more inclusive.
“What Would Frida Do?: A Guide to Living Boldly” by Arianna Davis
The digital director for “O, The Oprah Magazine” has written this guidebook to channeling the passionate and fierce creator, fashion icon, and feminist symbol, Frida Kahlo. Using the details of Kahlo’s life, Davis applies the artist’s perseverance and creativity to modern-day situations.
“Finlay Donovan is Killing It” by Elle Cosimano
Finlay Donovan is a single mother, thriller novelist, and potentially an assassin for hire in this mystery title. Finlay’s life is in chaos after her contentious divorce, and her need for funds is tested when a woman, Patricia Mickler, overhears Finlay describing the murder plot of her late book to her agent, and mistakes her for a hitwoman, offering Finlay the gig of killing Patricia’s truly evil husband for $50,000.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Agony and the Ecstasy” by Irving Stone
Born on this day in 1475 Michelangelo is best known for his statue of David and painting the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. But this passionate biographical novel tells about so much more. The turbulent Renaissance, the years of poisoning princes, warring popes, the all-powerful Medici family, his loves, God-driven furies and of course his art.
“Basilica” by R.A. Scotti
In 1506, the ferociously ambitious Renaissance Pope Julius II tore down the most sacred shrine in Europe, St. Peter’s Basilica built by Emperor Constantine, in order to build a new St. Peters Basilica. It was the scandal of the age that spanned two centuries, embroiled 27 popes and consumed the genius of the greatest artists of the age from Michelangelo to Raphael.
“1434” by Gavin Menzies
This stunning reappraisal of history, presents compelling new evidence that traces the roots of the European Renaissance to Chinese exploration in the 15th century and argues that in 1434 a fleet of Chinese ships sailed to Italy and ignited the Renaissance.