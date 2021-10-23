WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Pet” by Akwaeke Emezi
In a future society, not all that different from our own, everyone agrees that all monstrous people have been eliminated. But then a creature emerges from a painting, a hunter from another world seeking out a real-life monster.
“Wayward Son: #2 of Simon Snow” by Rainbow Rowell
Simon Snow thought that his adventuring days were over. So, how exactly did he end up in a vintage convertible traveling cross country with his friends? On the way they run into various monsters and get very, very lost. Will Simon and his friends be able to find their way and survive this new adventure?
“The Magnificent Monsters of Cedar Street” by Lauren Oliver
Cordelia Clay and her father rescue and rehabilitate remarkable creatures around a fantastical Boston during the end of the 19th century. However, they must keep this mission a secret from people who would seek to harm the creatures they save. One day Cordelia wakes to find her father and most of their monstrous charges have vanished. Now she must find out what happened to her father, deciphering cryptic clues with the help of her friend Gregory, Iggy the farting filch, a baby dragon and a zombie puppy.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“The Secret Garden, a Graphic Novel” adapted by Mariah Marsden and illustrated by Hanna Luechtefeld
It takes some guts to adapt perfection into something completely unique and compelling. The charismatic dreamy style graphics not only appeals aesthetically but also captures the personality of these beloved characters with a fresh new approach. Whether this is your first time reading the story of “The Secret Garden” or a chance to fall in love with this classic all over again. this is a stunning adaptation that has nailed perfection. It is so important to recognize the door that opens for certain readers when classics are adapted to graphic novels and quality over quantity is the foundation in these versions, where illustrations are mainstage and text is reduced.
“Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen’s Kittycat Club” based on the novel by Ann M. Martin and adapted by Katy Farina into a graphic novel
The “Baby-Sitters” books, both the originals and graphic novels, are popular books and eBooks and the newest addition to this series is the “Baby-Sitters Little Sister” graphic novels. In this fourth book, Karen wants to be just like her older step sister, Kristy, and so she starts a cat sitting club. Karen learns some life lessons about friendship, leadership, conflict resolution and kindness. Sometimes the club you first dream up isn’t the one that is most needed.
“Magic Tree House, the Graphic Novel: Dinosaurs Before Dark” by Mary Pope Osborne
Adapted as a graphic novel by Jenny Laird with illustrations by Kelly and Nichole Matthews. “The Magic Treehouse” books have been whisking readers away since they debuted in 1992 and as the series grows so do the adventures and new readers. Now the very first book in the series has been adapted into a graphic novel bringing the action-packed learning, exploring and magic into a new genre of engagement. Graphic novels are the gateway to reading for so many early readers. This series has introduced mystery, history and adventure to young readers for almost 20 years and we are thrilled to now have them joining our graphic novel section too.