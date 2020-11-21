LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Dearly: New Poems” by Margaret Atwood
This collection of poetry is the first book of poems from “The Handmaid’s Tale” author in more than 10 years. With beautifully crafted metaphors, Atwood thoughtful and poignantly writes on themes of love, loss and zombies.
“Written in the Stars” by Alexandria Bellefleur
This LGBTQIA+ rom-com delightfully plays on the faux-relationship trope with nods to “Pride and Prejudice.” Serious, no-nonsense Darcy and free-spirited astrologer Elle pretend to be in a relationship over the holidays to get their families off their backs, but will the stars align for true romance or will they be star-crossed?
“People Who Love to Eat Are Always the Best People: And Other Wisdom” by Julia Child
A collection of quotes from the culinary legend, Julia Child, this book is part memoir and part inspirational self-help book. Full of quips and wisdom, this is the perfect read for a season that celebrates food.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Still Life” by Louise Penny
“Miss Jane Neal met her maker in the early morning mist of Thanksgiving Sunday.” And now it is up to Chief Inspector Gamache to determine if this really was a tragic hunting accident by a wayward arrow or if Jane Neal met a more sinister end.
“Thanksgiving Night” by Richard Bausch
This story pivots around two families and their affectionately-labeled “crazies” who all are reluctantly thrust together on Thanksgiving night and are eventually all-the-more thankful for family, community and the late-November holiday.
“Strangers at the Feast” by Jennifer Vanderbes
Every family has its dysfunction, but the Olson family takes it to another level. We’re talking secrets, tensions, suburban privilege. But during the Thanksgiving weekend, an unforeseen mishaps causes their world to collide with residents from a housing project, making for a clashing of culture and an ending that doesn’t disappoint.