LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Henna Artist” by Alka Joshi
Chosen as Reese’s Book Club Pick for May, this debut fiction is the story of Lakshmi, a woman who supports herself by creating beautiful Henna artwork in Jaipur after fleeing an abusive marriage. As she is beginning to feel settled, she becomes the guardian of her 13-year-old sister she didn’t know existed. This title is available in both audiobook and e-book formats through the library’s digital Overdrive collection.
“All Adults Here” by Emma Straub
Hailed as Straub’s best book yet, this work of fiction focuses on family. After witnessing an accident that causes the death of an acquaintance, Astrid’s life is sent into a spiral. She faces a reckoning with her adult children, as they sift through the past and reveal secrets in the present. This title is also available through Valnet’s Overdrive collection on e-book and audiobook.
“The Hilarious World of Depression” by John Moe
After the success of his podcast by the same title, Moe wrote this memoir to further process his life-long struggle with depression. Infused with humor, this book also includes stories from the many comedians who have been guests on Moe’s podcast to share their own experiences with mental illness. “The Hilarious World of Depression” is available on audiobook through the library’s Overdrive collection.