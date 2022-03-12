WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Essential Perennials for Every Garden” by Sally Roth
Bursting with vivid color — like the midsummer garden of your dreams — this book will inspire and inform gardeners from coast to coast. An expertly written, eye-catching guide to choosing and maintaining perennials covers a vast array of plants from dainty ground huggers and wafting soft grasses to dramatic skyscrapers with unearthly blooms. Selected by authors and master gardeners Sally Roth and Jane Courtier, more than 110 of the very best perennials are beautifully photographed and described.
“Powerhouse Plants’’ by Graham Rice
Gardeners, like everyone, are too short on time and money to waste either on plants that only look good for a few weeks. You want hardworking, eye-catching plants that provide beauty for multiple seasons. You want powerhouse plants — plants with colorful spring flowers and summer fruits, or summer fruits and fall foliage, or summer flowers, fall foliage and winter stems … or any combination of two or more of these desirable features.
“The Gardener’s Color Palette” by Thomas Fischer
The Gardener’s Color Palette features 10 plants in 10 color groups and offers gardeners hundreds of opportunities to mix and match. Want a red garden? Choose the ‘Crimson Star’ columbine, the ‘Lucifer’ crocosmia, and the ‘Gardenview Scarlet’ bee balm. For a metallic garden, plant the Japanese cobra lily, the Chocolate cosmos, and the Kamchatka fritillary. Or, create a multicolored array by picking plants from each category. Plant profiles include a description, the common and botanical names, information about expected height and spread, bloom time, hardiness, and light and water requirements.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Toxic Positivity” by Whitney Goodman
Despite the popularity of mantras like “good vibes only” and “life is good,” many of us still experience anxiety, depression and burnout. Explore the connection between owning your emotions and personal fulfillment in this powerful guide from popular therapist Whitney Goodman (@sitwithwhit on Instagram).
“Already Enough” by Lisa Olivera
The stories we tell of ourselves can both empower and constrain us. In this guide to self-acceptance, author Lisa Olivera demonstrates how reframing our personal stories can propel us into a more meaningful life.
“Healing: Our Path from Mental Illness to Mental Health” by Thomas Insel
A systematic view of mental health and its treatment in the U.S., this expert guide traces what does and does not currently work in America’s mental healthcare system. With expert insights into individual and nationwide trends, Dr. Insel brings the reader to a deeper understanding of the forces at play in our current mental health crisis.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Baby Loves Lunar Phases on Chinese New Year” by Ruth Spiro
This board book celebrates both the Chinese New Year and the science behind the phases of the moon. Presented in a way that’s both accurate, yet accessible for even the youngest readers, this book is certain to grab your baby’s attention with it’s beautiful eye-catching illustrations. This book is sure to instill a sense of wonder in its readers. Available as a print book.
“The Many Meanings of Meilan” by Andrea Wang
After the passing of her Nai Nai, Meilan’s family leaves their home in Boston’s Chinatown and undertakes a winding journey across the country before finally settling in Redbud, Ohio. Meilan feels out of place in this small town, so different from everything she’s ever known. She feels even more unwelcome when she is re-amed at her new school. Can Meilan learn to embrace all the parts of her identity to stand up for what’s right? Available as a print book.
“Firefighter Kayla” by Fran Manushkin
This juvenile reader book features Katie Woo and a class visit from Jojo’s aunt Kayla, who is a firefighter. Katie is excited and has so many questions about being a firefighter. Will she be able to wait until the end of Aunt Kayla’s lesson about firefighters to ask what she wants to learn about this fascinating job? Available as a print book.