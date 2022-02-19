WHITMAN COUNTY RURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Lincoln” by Philip B. Kunhardt Jr.
This remarkable biography presents Abraham Lincoln as we have never before seen him. The insightful and vibrant narrative draws extensively on diaries, letters and other primary sources to provide a remarkably close-up view of Lincoln: the boy, the homespun politician, the president, the military leader, the man with his family.
“Being George Washington” by Glenn Beck
Through these stories you’ll not only learn our real history and how it applies to today, you’ll also see how the media and others have distorted our view of it. It’s ironic that the best-known fact about George Washington — that he chopped down a cherry tree — is a complete lie. It’s even more ironic when you consider that a lie was thought necessary to prove he could not tell one.
“Leadership” by Dorris Kearns Goodwin
Goodwin draws upon the four presidents she has studied most closely — Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Lyndon B. Johnson in civil rights — to show how they recognized leadership qualities within themselves and were recognized as leaders by others. By looking back to their first entries into public life, we encounter them at a time when their paths were filled with confusion, fear and hope.
LATAH LIBRARY
“The Art of More” by Michael Brooks
A broad view of Earth’s history, this book traces the central role of mathematics in creating and shaping our civilization. Though library staff might celebrate literacy, Brooks guides the reader to a deeper understanding of how numeracy has fueled the world we know today.
“Dante: A Life” by Alessandro Barbero
An Italian best-seller available in English for the first time, this biography traces the life of Dante and the experiences that shaped his art — which has in turn shaped our world.
“Finding Normal: Sex, Love, and Taboo in our Hyperconnected World” by Alexa Tsoulis-Reay
Both exuberant and cautious, this collection of stories traces the many ways humans are finding community and belonging in the era of hyperconnectivity. Adapted from New York magazine’s human science column, these candid portraits don’t shy away from the awkward and intimate.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Manifesto: On Never Giving Up” by Bernardine Evaristo
“Manifesto” is both an unconventional memoir and reminder of the potential of human achievement. At 62, Evaristo reflects on her accomplishments, upbringing, and draws the reader into conversations on identity, racism, aging, sexuality and literature. Her writing is both contemporary in content and imbued with her tremendous research and study of history and how whoever is holding the pen, often determines what is written and erased. Available in print and eBook.
“2-Ingredient Miracle Dough Cookbook: Easy Lower-Carb Recipes for Flatbreads, Bagels, Desserts and More” by Erin Mylroie
This cookbook is creating quite a buzz at the library. The secret ingredients are Greek Yogurt and self-rising flour. Self-rising flour can easily be made at home using regular flour, baking powder and salt. Bready recipes are now packed with protein, healthier and no longer need to rise. These staff tested and tasted recipes are getting raving reviews from the pizza crust to cinnamon rolls. Available in print.
“Composting for the Absolute Beginner: How to Improve Your Soil for Better Organic Gardening” by Dede Cummings
This is the compost book for anyone who still isn’t composting or wants to compost inside, troubleshoot their compost or explore the topic more. This is a comprehensive guide that covers a wide range of compost methods, and how to adapt them to your particular lifestyle and space. Available in print.