Galaxy “Alex” Stern is the most unlikely member of Yale’s freshman class. Raised in the Los Angeles hinterlands by a hippie mom, Alex dropped out of school early and into a world of shady drug dealer boyfriends, dead-end jobs, and much, much worse. Alex arrives in New Haven tasked by her mysterious benefactors with monitoring the activities of Yale’s secret societies. But their occult activities are revealed to be more sinister and more extraordinary than any paranoid imagination might conceive.
“The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab
France, 1714. In a moment of desperation, a young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever and is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets. Thus begins the extraordinary life of Addie LaRue, and a dazzling adventure that will play out across centuries and continents, across history and art, as a young woman learns how far she will go to leave her mark on the world. But everything changes when, after nearly 300 years, Addie stumbles across a young man in a hidden bookstore and he remembers her name.
“The Ice Finders” by Edmund Blair Bolles
In the middle of the 19th century, three diverse men discovered and named the ice ages. With their investigations, these adventurers changed our understanding of natural history and transformed geology into the foundational science that supports biology, paleontology, oceanography, and, of course, glaciology.
LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“Thief Liar Lady” by D.L. Soria
This magical reimagining of the Cinderella story introduces Cinderella as a clever con artist who, alongside her step-sisters, was trained to use magic to get what she wants. With the goal of using illegal spells to capture the prince’s heart, Cinderella sets off to secure her fortune and future.
“Promise” by Rachel Eliza Griffiths
In this heartbreaking and courageous novel set in 1950s Maine, sisters Ezra and Cinthy have been raised surrounded by a loving family and loving neighbors. However, as they grow up, they realize that the other families in town have started to see them and their neighbors, the only other Black family in their community, in a different and threatening way.
“Inside Threat” by Matthew Quirk
This thrilling and action packed novel follows Secret Service agent Erik Hill, who has dedicated his life to his job.
When the White House is breached and the president is forced to evacuate to a secret bunker, Erik remains by his side while he tries to solve the mystery of who is responsible for the attack.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Just Like Grandma” by Kim Rogers
Becca loves spending time with her grandmother. Grandma knows how to do all the fun things and is happy to teach Becca any time she says, “Let me try.”
Together they make beaded moccasins, dance like beautiful butterflies, and play basketball Becca hopes that she grows up to be just like her grandmother as they share their favorite activities together and learn new and surprising things about one another. Available in print.
“Abuela’s Super Capa” by Ana Siqueira
Saturdays are superhero days for Luis and his abuela, equipped with their capas this dynamic duo can turn anything into an adventure. But when Abuela gets sick, Luis has to learn a new way to be a hero. With help from his family, Luis learns that change isn’t all bad and there are many new adventures to have, even if they’re a little different than they were before.
This picture book is for families experiencing sickness and loss, and can help young children find the language to express their feelings and adjust to change. Available in print.
“I Love My Glam-MA” by Samantha Berger
This picture book celebrates granmothers who are young at heart, adventurous and add a bit of glamour to everything they do. Tag along with Glam-MA and her grandchildren as they make sandcastles, build blanket forts and embrace each day with a playful spirit.
From the writer of “Crankenstein” and the illustrator of “Birdie’s Big-Girl Shoes” comes a playful and heartwarming ode to grandmas and grandchildren everywhere. Available in print.