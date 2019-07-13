WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Unfreedom of the Press” by Mark Levin
The author gives his opinion on how those entrusted with the news are destroying freedom because of self-censorship, group-think, bias by omission, and passing off opinion, propaganda, pseudo-events and outright lies as news.
“Dying of Whiteness” by Jonathan Metzl
Physician Metzl gives his opinion about how right-wing policies have mortal consequences that are negatively affecting the white voters in America’s heartland that they promised to help.
“Our Lost Declaration” by Mike Lee
This is the dramatic and seemingly forgotten story of the offenses committed by the British Crown against its own subjects that spurred our founding fathers to risk their lives in defense of their rights and of how by rediscovering the Declaration, we can remind our leaders in Washington D.C. that they serve us — not the other way around.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“National Geographic Backyard Guide to the Night Sky” by Andrew Fazekas
An easy introduction to astronomy designed to help the beginner learn the basics of stargazing. Includes fun facts, descriptions of constellations, explanations of orbits, lists of what to look for when, diagrams and beautiful photographs of the night sky and its contents.
“Ruth’s Journey” by Donald McCaig
Authorized by the Margaret Mitchell estate, historian McCaig does a superb job of crafting a backstory for Mammy, the slave who helped raise Scarlett O’Hara of “Gone with the Wind.” Ruth’s journey begins generations earlier, tracing Mammy’s origin as a young orphan on a Caribbean island, to the plantation owners who took her in as a slave and named her Ruth, through her arrival in Savannah, her life as a house slave serving a family of French immigrants, to her eventual arrival at Tara. Also available as a Book Club kit.
“Sunset Beach” by Mary Kay Andres
Drue Campbell is unemployed and reeling from the death of her mother, when her father appears after a two-decade absence. To make it worse, her father has remarried Drue’s 8th grade frenemy who is now also her father’s office manager at his law office. They offer her a job that she is loath to take, but on the up side is comes with inheriting a charming but battered beach house. When news of a death at a nearby resort crosses her desk, she is unwittingly drawn into an investigation.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous: A Novel” by Ocean Vuong
A letter from a son to a mother who cannot read. Written when the speaker, Little Dog, is in his late 20s, the letter unearths a family’s history that began before he was born and is rooted in Vietnam. With urgency and grace, Vuong writes of people caught between disparate worlds, and asks how we heal and rescue one another without forsaking who we are.
“Searching for Sylvie Lee: A Novel” by Jean Kwok
It begins with a mystery. Sylvie, the oldest daughter of the Lee family, flies to the Netherlands for one final visit with her dying grandmother — and then vanishes. A deeply moving story of family, secrets, identity and longing, “Searching for Sylvie Lee” is both a gripping page-turner and a sensitive portrait of an immigrant family.
“Magic for Liars: A Novel” By Sarah Gailey
Ivy Gamble was born without magic and never wanted it. She is perfectly happy with her life and she doesn’t wish she was like Tabitha, her estranged, gifted twin sister. A reluctant detective, Ivy Gamble is pulled into a world of dangerous secrets. She will have to find a murderer and reclaim her sister ― without losing herself.