WHITMAN COUNTY RURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Rescued” by Peter Zheutlin
New York Times bestselling author Peter Zheutlin interweaves stories and lessons from families who have welcomed rescue dogs into their homes with his own zany experiences adopting one for the first time in midlife to reveal what we can learn from these animals who were once lost and are now found. Blending keen insights and advice on navigating the complexities of caring for a rescue dog with humorous (and occasionally heart-wrenching) anecdotes, each chapter reveals important life lessons we can learn from second-chance dogs
“Avalanche Dog Heroes” by Elizabeth Rusch
Follow along with Piper, a friendly border collie who came to the mountain as a smart but timid shelter dog, terrified by everything, as she confidently heads off to school on a chairlift to meet her canine classmates. Over a season they romp together through the snow, learning and practicing the skills they need to be avalanche rescue dogs and earn their rescue certification. Avalanche Dog Heroes is a nonfiction picture book illustrated with stunning, adorable photography.
“Scent of the Missing” by Susannah Charleson
In the wake of the Oklahoma City bombing, Susannah Charleson clipped a photo from the newspaper of an exhausted canine handler, face buried in the fur of his search-and-rescue dog. A dog lover and pilot with search experience herself, Susannah was so moved by the image that she decided to volunteer with a local canine team and soon discovered firsthand the long hours, nonexistent pay, and often heart-wrenching results they face. Once she qualified to train a dog of her own, she adopted Puzzle. “Scent of the Missing” is the story of Susannah and Puzzle’s adventures as they search for a missing lost teen, an Alzheimer’s patient wandering in the cold, signs of the crew amid the debris of the space shuttle Columbia disaster and unravel the mystery of the bond between humans and dogs.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“In Our Garden” by Pat Zietlow Miller and Melissa Crowton
Millie moves to the city and misses the big garden she left behind. With the help of her new teacher, classmates, and a lot of hard work, she’s able to build a new garden — and a new home while she’s at it. For early readers.
“Scout Is Not a Band Kid” (graphic novel) by Jade Armstrong
Scout hatches a plan to take up trombone in order to attend her school’s band tour, where she hopes to see her favorite author. However, she’s quick to learn there’s more to making a joyful (and pleasant) noise than she expected. For middle grade readers.
“Bitter” by Akwaeke Emezi
Bitter finds herself protected by the walls of her art school at a time when protests against injustices are happening throughout her city. Will she stay in her school, isolated from the real world? Or can she find a way to blend her current life with the needs of her larger community? For young adult fans.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Fix Me a Plate” by Scotty Scott
A cookbook that captures the essence of family, history and a hearty helping of down-home cooking infused with the “funkiest of mouthwatering funky fusions.” This is Southern comfort food full of flavor with a twist of soul and a touch of humor. These 60 recipes will take you on a food journey and into a experience around a full-hearted family table. Available in print.
“Read Dangerously: The Subversive Power of Literature in Troubled Times” by Azar Nafisi
In an era of pervasive cancel culture and book banning, is the divisiveness in politics bleeding onto the pages of literature and at what cost to humanity and the free exchange of ideas? How can books and writing be a tool in engaging with our opponents and are we as a country striving for a genuine democracy. Written as a series of letters from Nafisi to her father who was her first teacher on how literature can rescue us from trauma. Raised in Iran and an immigrant to the United States as an adult, Azar Nafisi’s perspective is vital and provides a path for readers to claim their agency as protectors of great literature in our libraries and schools. Available in print, eBook, eAudio.
“Easy Beauty” by Chloe Cooper Jones
This groundbreaking memoir not only chronicles and changes the trajectory of Chloe Cooper Jones’ way of moving through the world but invites the reader to rethink accessibility and the limits we put on ourselves and others. In a journey around the world, the author reclaims emotional and physical spaces that have been denied to those with disabilities. In this journey, she faces down her own complicity in upholding societies myths and boundaries and swings the door wide open for the reader to walk through. Available in print.