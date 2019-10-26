WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Halloween” by Paula Guran
Celebrate the spookiest holiday of the year with this sensational treasury of seasonal tales — spooky, suspenseful and terrifying — harvested from a multitude of master storytellers.
“Death by Pumpkin Spice” by Alex Ericson
If spooky tales are not your thing, check out this e-book. Both a romance and murder mystery, it tells the tale of a bookstore café owner who teams up with an old flame to tract down a killer who is leaving a trail of jack-o’-lanterns in his wake.
“The Dark Descent of Elizabeth Frankenstein” by Kiersten White
Voted one of their “Best books of the year” by NPR, this e-book is an inventive, grotesque and unexpected reimagining of “Frankenstein.” It’s a masterful and monstrous retelling of Mary Shelly’s literary classic.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Hiram Walker, born an enslaved person, can remember everything he encounters. Everything, that is, except his mother who was torn from his family and sold when he was 9 years old. In this dramatic fantasy, Walker discovers that his memory is a magical gift that could provide escape.
“A Better Man” by Louise Penny
Chief Inspector Armand Gamache returns in this cozy mystery, the 15th book in the series. Flood waters rise as a father searches for his missing daughter. A parent to a daughter himself, will Gamache’s overreaching-empathy muddy the waters?
“The Dutch House: A Novel” by Ann Patchett
The sense of place is so strong in this suspenseful family saga, that not only is the Dutch House the family home, but it is essentially a character. Siblings Danny and Maeve are haunted by their past and the house of their childhood. Spanning five generations, “The Dutch House” is a dark fairytale that navigates complicated family relationships.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Born to Fly: The First Women’s Air Race Across America” by Steve Sheinkin
A recounting of the 1929 Women’s Air Derby, the first official all-female air race in the U.S and its trailblazing pilots: Amelia Earhart, Marvel Crosson, Louise Thaden and Elinor Smith. A suspenseful, nail-biting race across the country brings to life the grit and glory of the early days of flight and the fearless women who aimed for the skies and beyond.
“Mythologica: An Encyclopedia of Gods, Monsters and Mortals from Ancient Greece” by Steve Kershaw
An illustrated encyclopedia of Greek mythology featuring beautifully and boldly designed portraits of mythological characters. “Mythologica” gives you a selection of some of the greatest mortals, immortals and monsters in Greek mythology. From the fearless Athena and her meddlesome ways to the brave and bold Odysseus and his remarkable journey home, discover why these incredible stories are still a part of our culture today.
“The Storm Keeper’s Island” by Catherine Doyle
Fionn Boyle comes from a long line of brave seafarers, people with the ocean behind their eyes. But he can’t help but fear the open sea. Once in a generation, Arranmore Island chooses a new Storm Keeper to wield its power and keep its magic safe from enemies. The time has come for his grandfather, a secretive and eccentric old man, to step down. But as Fionn and the other descendants of Arranmore’s most powerful families fight to become the island’s next champion, a more sinister magic is waking up, intent on rekindling a long-ago war and changing Fionn’s life and the island’s future forever.