“52 Ways to Walk” by Annabel Streets

A weekly walking rhythm with 52 curated walks. Its easy to fall into a pattern with your walks, whether daily with a dog, for exercise or going to and from work. Annabel Streets has created 52 ways to walk, whether with a focus on breath, time of day, weather, feelings, science or movement. An intriguing book that will inspire new pathways or seeing more on the route you are already taking. Available as a print book and eBook.

