A weekly walking rhythm with 52 curated walks. Its easy to fall into a pattern with your walks, whether daily with a dog, for exercise or going to and from work. Annabel Streets has created 52 ways to walk, whether with a focus on breath, time of day, weather, feelings, science or movement. An intriguing book that will inspire new pathways or seeing more on the route you are already taking. Available as a print book and eBook.
“Ebelskivers” by Kevin Crafts
An entire cookbook of recipes to make Danish-style sphere-shaped puffs called ebelskivers. These are round filled pancake that use ingredients you already have and just require a special pan. Whether you make these sweet or savory, this book introduces tiny treats for any occasion. Available as a print book.
“You The Story, A Writer’s Guide to Craft Through Memory” by Ruta Sepetys
Ruta Sepetys is a NYT bestselling author known for her deeply researched historical fiction that has crossover appeal between YA and adult readers. One of the things that makes Sepetys’ writing so powerful is that she is researching her own ancestors and finding a sense of place and knowing in creating new characters. In this writer’s guide, the focus is how to use your personal history both present or past in writing. The book guides the reader step by step and includes writer prompts. Available as a print book.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros
The first book in the Empyrean series, this fantasy novel follows Violet Sorrengail. Though she was originally meant to become a scribe and live a quiet life, Violet has now been ordered to join a group of dragon riders. As tensions rise outside of the kingdom and the competition within the dragon rider group grows, Violet is on edge and must do her best to succeed against the odds.
“Blind Spots” by Thomas Mullen
In this riveting crime thriller, the world has adapted to the events that caused global blindness by developing a technology that downloads data straight into people’s brains. After these devices get hacked and the visual data is altered, detective Mark Owens must find out the truth, even as he begins to question what is right in front of him.
“Fifth Avenue Glamour Girl” by Renée Rosen
In 1938 New York City, Gloria Downing is desperate for a change after a family scandal affected her entire life. After meeting a young woman with high ambitions and a goal of becoming a household name, Gloria eagerly begins to help her new friend and she discovers some of her own talents along the way.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Shadow of the Wind” by Carlos Ruis Zafón
Daniel, an antiquarian book dealer’s son who mourns the loss of his mother, finds solace in a mysterious book titled “The Shadow of the Wind,” by one Julian Carax. But when he sets out to find the author’s other works, he makes a shocking discovery: someone has been systematically destroying every copy of every book Carax has written. In fact, Daniel may have the last of Carax’s books in existence. Soon, Daniel’s seemingly innocent quest opens a door into one of Barcelona’s darkest secrets — an epic story of murder, madness and doomed love.
“The Maid” by Nita Prose
Twenty-five-year-old Molly Gray’s orderly life is upended the day she enters the suite of the infamous and wealthy Charles Black, only to find it in a state of disarray and Mr. Black himself dead in his bed. Before she knows what’s happening, Molly’s unusual demeanor has the police targeting her as their lead suspect. She quickly finds herself caught in a web of deception — one she has no idea how to untangle.
“Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
It’s the early 1960s, and chemist Elizabeth Zott finds herself not only a single mother, but the reluctant star of America’s most beloved cooking show, “Supper at Six.” Elizabeth’s unusual approach to cooking (“combine one tablespoon acetic acid with a pinch of sodium chloride”) proves revolutionary. But as her following grows, not everyone is happy. Because as it turns out, Elizabeth Zott isn’t just teaching women to cook. She’s daring them to change the status quo.