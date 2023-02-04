LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT

“The Pirate’s Wife: The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd” by Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos

While many may be familiar with the famous pirate, Captain William Kidd, historian and journalist Geanacopoulos focuses on a lesser known figure in history, his wife, Sarah Kidd. This book includes research from newly discovered primary-source documents that tells the tale of Sarah’s exciting and surprising life, not only as a pirate’s wife but as a prominent citizen on her own.