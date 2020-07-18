LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones
This highly anticipated Indigenous Own Voices horror novel centers around four Blackfeet men, who in their youth, wrongfully killed a pregnant elk on land set aside for tribal elders. Now, in adulthood, the spirit of the elk haunts them, seeking revenge and compelling them to reckon with their betrayal of their culture and identities.
“The Cold Vanish: Seeking the Missing in North America’s Wildlands” by Jon Billman
Centering around the mysterious disappearance of 22-year-old Jacob Gray into the forests of Olympic National Park in Washington, this nonfiction work explores the phenomena of vanishing into the wilderness.
“What You Wish for” by Katherine Center
From the author of “Things You Save in a Fire” comes the tale of school librarian Sam Casey, who fled heartbreak in California to settle in at a small, joyful school in Galveston, Texas. When her close friend and founder of the school dies suddenly, he is replaced with Sam’s old crush, Duncan.
Whitman County Library
“The Miniaturist” by Jessie Burton
Now a television mini-series on Masterpiece, this e-book is set in 17th century Amsterdam and tells the story of a new bride, her distant husband, his forbidding sister and the artist hired to create miniature replicas of her home.
“Fingersmith” by Sarah Waters
This pulsating story tells the tale of Sue, a young woman and an orphan who is beguiled by a handsome con man into tricking a naïve gentlewoman out of her fortune. However, Sue starts to doubt her decision when she begins to pity and care for the woman in unexpected ways … but no one and nothing is as it seems.
“Year of Wonders” by Geraldine Brooks
In 1666 when the plague visits an isolated village in the English countryside, a house maid named Anna emerges as an unlikely heroine and healer. Inspired by the true story of the village Eyam, we see the villagers turn from prayers to murderous witch-hunting.