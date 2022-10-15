LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“Dark Music” by David Lagercrantz
Hans Rekke is a professor with a brilliant and logical mind, but he falls apart under pressure. Meanwhile, Micaela Varvas is a tenacious and street-smart police officer eager to prove herself. From the author of “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” this new thriller follows two unlikely allies fighting to uncover the truth behind an international conspiracy.
“The Angel of Rome and Other Stories” by Jess Walter
This short story collection is filled with heartwarming, poignant, and witty stories that take place all over the world, from Italy to Idaho. Jess Walter tackles the moments that change our lives and the process of self-discovery in a wide range of voices and through diverse characters and settings.
With a setting of 7th century Ireland, this tale centers on three men, a priest and two monks, who leave their world behind in search of a new place where they can establish a monastery. After rowing down the Shannon river, they find an island in the Atlantic ocean covered by steep rocks and filled with thousands of birds. This is the spot they claim.
WHITMAN COUNTY RURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT
“You Are Not Your Pain” by Vidyamala Burch
These mindfulness-based practices soothe the brain’s pain networks while also significantly reducing the anxiety, stress, exhaustion, irritability, and depression that often accompanies chronic pain and illness.
“Chakras & Self-Care” by Ambi Kavanaugh
Ancient cultures understood the sacred healing power of chakras and that self-care aligned with nature. Reiki master and wellness expert Ambi Kavanagh offers daily and seasonal rituals to show us that true prevention not only comes from the ways we care for our bodies, but the ways we spend our energy.
“Mindful Games” by Susan Kaiser Greenland
In a playful way, the games introduce kids to breathing practices and techniques for developing focus, concentration, and sensory awareness, and identifying and self-regulating emotions, among others skills.
“Lumber-Jackula” by Mat Heagerty and Sam Owen
This youth graphic novel is perfect for fans of “The Okay Witch” and follows the hilarious adventures of a half-vampire, half-lumberjack boy named Jack. Jack feels torn between his parents when all he wants to do is dance. In order to summon the confidence to follow his dancing dreams, Jack is going to have to embrace every part of himself — his lumberjack toughness, his vampire creepiness and his super awesome dance moves. Available in print.
“Goosebumps Most Wanted-Zombie Halloween (Special Edition)” by R.L. Stine
Kenny and his family have just moved to a new town in order to take care of an ailing grandpa. The town seems strange and zombie obsessed to Kenny, especially the new neighbors with their interesting choice in furniture. Kenny tries to bring up the neighbor’s strangeness to the adults in his life, but no one will listen. It quickly becomes obvious to Kenny and his friends that it’s up to them to get to the bottom of the mystery and hopefully survive long enough to go trick or treating! Available in print.
“Blackwater” by Jeannette Arroyo and Ren Graham
Riverdale meets Stranger Things in this debut young adult graphic novel about two boys who fall for each other as they attempt to solve paranormal mysteries. Tony is a popular high school track star and Eli is a quiet boy with a chronic illness that’s decimated his health and social life. The two boys form an unlikely pair as they investigate the strange goings on in the haunted town of Blackwater, Maine. Available in print.