LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Second Ending” by Michelle Hoffman
Former piano prodigy Prudence Childs is now 48 years old and struggling creatively. In order to find her creative side again, she agrees to compete on a TV show centered around dueling pianos, but she quickly realizes that if she doesn’t win, she could lose everything she has left.
“Identity” by Nora Roberts
After Morgan Albright and her best friend and roommate Nina throw their first dinner party at her new house in Baltimore, Morgan’s life is changed forever. One of her guests, a man she thought was just a flirtatious IT guy, turns out to actually be a cold-hearted monster and Morgan is just his type.
“Unfortunately Yours” by Tessa Bailey
In this hilarious and charming rom-com, Natalie Vos has just lost both her career and fiance. August Cates is a vineyard owner with no wine experience to speak of. In order to meet both of their goals, this duo enter into a quick and convenient marriage, but they’re surprised to learn just how strong their attraction to each other really is.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Hidden Pictures” by Jason Rekulah
Mallory Quinn is fresh out of rehab when she takes a job as a babysitter for Ted and Caroline Maxwell. She is to look after their 5-year-old son, Teddy, a sweet, shy boy who is never without his sketchbook and pencil. One day, he draws something different: a man in a forest, dragging a woman’s lifeless body. Then, Teddy’s artwork becomes increasingly sinister, and his stick figures quickly evolve into lifelike sketches well beyond the ability of any 5-year-old. Mallory begins to wonder if these are glimpses of a long-unsolved murder, perhaps relayed by a supernatural force.
“Mary” by Nat Cassidy
Mary is a quiet, middle-aged woman doing her best to blend into the background. But lately, things have been changing inside Mary. Along with the hot flashes and body aches, she can’t look in a mirror without passing out, and the voices in her head have been urging her to do unspeakable things. Fired from her job in New York, she moves back to her hometown, hoping to reconnect with her past and inner self. Instead, visions of terrifying, mutilated specters overwhelm her with increasing regularity and she begins auto-writing strange thoughts and phrases. Mary discovers these experiences are echoes of an infamous serial killer. Then the killings begin again.
“It Rides a Pale Horse” by Andy Marino
When Lark meets with a fabulously rich client, it seems like a regular transaction. Even being met at the gate of the sprawling, secluded estate by an intimidating security guard seems normal. Until the guard plays him a live video of his sister, Betsy, being abducted in real time. Lark is informed that Betsy’s safe for now, but her well-being is entirely in his hands. He’s given a book. Do what the book says, and Betsy will go free.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Bodies Bodies Bodies” directed by Halina Reijn
Brilliant Gen-Z horror film that is both edgy and comedic in its over-the-top antics. The movie is centered around a wealthy group of entitled friends brought together in one house for a reunion that turns snarky then deadly. A murder game in the dark ends with a dead body. Friendships are tested, blood and secrets are spilled. The movie is fast paced and with so many twists and turns, nothing is predictable. Available as a DVD.
“Licorice Pizza” written & directed by Paul Thomas Anderson
While the names of characters have been changed, this award-winning timeless story of first love is based on real events from actor/producer/entrepreneur Gary Goetzman’s life. Director Paul Thomas Anderson and Goetzman grew up in the 1970s in the San Fernando valley and LA, so there is sublime pacing and authenticity that brings the viewer right into the story. Love and growing up is awkward and unpredictable in the moment, and the acting in this movie is flawless with the entire Haim family acting in the movie. This movie is gorgeous, hypnotic, cathartic and brilliant. Available as a DVD.
“The Woman King” directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood
Inspired by true events, this movie takes us to Africa where the slave trade pits tribes against each other. The movie focuses on the African Kingdom of Dahomey, which is protected by an all-female unit of warriors who go into battle with a level of skill and fierceness that hasn’t been seen in film before. Action-packed, inspiring and uplifting with deeply revealing stories within the tight-knit group of women warriors, this film covers a time and place in history that has been largely erased. Starring Viola Davis as “the gladiator of our time.” Available as a DVD.