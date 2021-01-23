WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“All the Young Men” by Ruth Coker Burks
In 1986, after 26-year old Ruth Coker Burks witnesses nurses drawing straws to see who will attend the patient behind the red door, she enters to discover a man crying out for his mother in the last moments of his life. This sets her on a lifelong journey to help young men afflicted with AIDS as she fervently advocates for their safety and visibility.
“Monster, She Wrote” by Lisa Kroger
Part biography, part readers guide, the ebook introduces you to more than a hundred female authors and more than 200 of their mysterious and spooky novels, novella and stories. From Gothic ghost stories to psychological horror to science fiction you’ll find out why when it comes to spine tingling tales female authors excel.
“Twelve Seconds of Silence,” by Jamie Holmes
This is the remarkable story of a rag-tag group of American scientists known as “Section T” who overcame one of the toughest problems of World War II: shooting things out of the sky. Their unlikely invention ranks with the atomic bomb as one of the most revolutionary technologies of the war.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“An Outsider’s Guide to Humans” by Camilla Pang
Now a scientist with a doctorate in bioinformatics, Pang has written the guide she wishes she had as an 8-year-old diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. This memoir and collection of scientific observations is an exploration of humanity that is sure to be helpful, hopeful and interesting for the neurodivergent and neurotypical alike.
“The Museum of Forgotten Memories” by Anstey Harris
From a short-story author, this literary fiction debut novel explores grief. Cat’s life is falling apart after her husband dies by suicide. Newly out of work and forced to move, she and her 19-year-old son who has Down syndrome find meaning in a Victorian museum full of taxidermied animals in a small English village.
“Girl Gurl Grrrl: On Womanhood and Belonging in the Age of Black Girl Magic” by Kenya Hunt
This book of essays is both a celebration of the many accomplishments of Black women and a meditation on the consistent inequalities and racism Black women still face despite their enormous contributions. Hunt posits that Black people shouldn’t have to be excellent to be deserving of humanity.