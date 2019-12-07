WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Barbie Forever” by Robin Gerber
This is the 60th anniversary commemorative book celebrating all things Barbie. It is a detailed, full-color portrait featuring all new interviews, original sketches, vintage photos, advertisements, a fold-out timeline and more.
“The Lego Castle Book” by Jeff Friesen
Great for grownups and children alike, this fabulous book is filled with stunning photos, step-by-step instructions and creative ideas for building mini Lego castles complete with moats, drawbridges, gatehouses and more.
“1000 Steampunk Creations” by Grymm Barbe Saint John
Packed with 1,000 full color photographs this book features a stunning showcase of modern technology, art, sculpture, home décor, fashion, jewelry and accessories. If you know someone who loves this burgeoning counter culture movement this book would make a great read.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Royal Holiday” by Jasmine Guillory
Guillory, the New York Times bestselling author of “The Proposal,” knows how to write a romance. Protagonist Vivian Forest spends the winter holidays in a rare trip abroad when she meets a private secretary to the Royal Family who is just her cup of tea.
“How to Cocktail: Recipes and Techniques for Building the Best Drinks” by America’s Test Kitchen
The first-ever cocktail recipe book from America’s Test Kitchen treats mixology as the science it is. Taking all the guesswork out of mixing drinks, this book shares the best way to create 150 recipes that are sure to impress this holiday season.
“Christmas Shopaholic” by Sophie Kinsella
The 10th installment in the “Shopaholic” series, this seasonal book will get you in the Christmas spirit. Becky Brandon has been unexpectedly tasked with hosting her family over the holidays and each family member has their own special set of demands. What could go wrong?
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Parker Looks Up: An Extraordinary Moment” by Parker and Jessica Curry
When Parker Curry came face-to-face with Amy Sherald’s transcendent portrait of First Lady Michelle Obama at the Washington, D.C.’s National Portrait Gallery, she didn’t just see the First Lady of the United States, she saw her hopes, dreams, promise and herself. Inspired by this visit, Parker, and her mother, Jessica Curry, tell the story of a young girl and her family, whose trip to a museum becomes an extraordinary moment, in a moving picture book.
“A Thousand Sisters: The Heroic Airwomen of the Soviet Union in World War II” by Elizabeth Wein
Even amid the destruction of World War II, the heroic airwomen of the Soviet Union formed a lasting sisterhood. Packed with black-and-white photographs, fascinating sidebars, and thoroughly researched details, “A Thousands Sisters” is the inspiring true story of a group of women who set out to change the world.
“Crane & Crane” by Linda Joy Singleton
A sandhill crane and a construction crane grab and stretch, stack and life, working through bad weather and difficult obstacles. Will they each finish their homes? Told in simple sequence of verbs, this colorful picture book shows how the mechanical world mirrors the natural world.