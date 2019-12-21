WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Happy Vegan Christmas” by Karoline Jonsson
Roasted nuts and vegetables, fragrant citrus and cloves and cardamom buns fresh from the oven — these are just a few of the delights that make up this delightful Scandinavian cookbook filled with a merry smorgasbord of plant-based, holiday-season dishes.
“My Drunk Kitchen Holidays” by Hannah Hart
In a world where everyone is looking for some good news and good eats, this cookbook is a collection of recipes, activities and suggestions about hilarious and joyous ways to celebrate with family, friends, pets and your entire community.
“Christmas Baking” by Mia Ohrn
Prominent Swedish pastry chef Mia Ohrm offers up 38 of her amazingly creative and delicious recipes for cakes, cookies, candies, truffles, cupcakes, tarts and breads that are temptingly tasty and just the thing to make it worth the New Year’s resolutions.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Fight or Flight” by Samantha Young
For those of us who will soon find ourselves spending too-much time on planes and in airports this holiday season, this Enemies-to-Lovers Romance offers a much more exciting fantasy to dream about while standing in line at security.
“The Girl Who Reads on the Métro” by Christine Feret-Fleury
Fans of Amélie will enjoy this treat-of-a-book about Juliette, a quirky woman who plays matchmaker between books and readers, but whose own life isn’t quite as romantic as the world of books she inhabits.
“Little” by Edward Carey
In Revolutionary Paris after the death of her parents, this novel follows young Marie, the woman who would become Madame Tussaud, as she becomes adept at sculpting wax heads, which leads to traveling the world with her wax body parts.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“The Presidents: Portraits of History” by Leah Tinari
Fine artist Leah Tinari’s portraits, and the accompanying facts, paint a powerful picture of the United States presidents, bringing to light that before these 44 men were elected to the highest office in the land, they experienced rich and varied lives.
“The Three Little Pugs and the Big, Bad Cat” by Becky Davies
The three little pugs named Bubbles, Bandit and Beauty live with their mother in a kennel in the woods. One day, Mother Pug tells them its time for them to set out on their own. The three little pugs set out, each with a plan to build the perfect house. But will they be able to steer clear of the Big, Bad Cat?
“City of Beasts” by Corrie Wang
For 17 years, fees have lived separate from beasts. The division of sexes has kept their world peaceful. Glori has to question everything when a desperate rescue mission brings her to a strange city where she encounters men for the first time.