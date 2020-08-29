Library supporters are worthy of our attention

The dictionary defines the word “remarkable” as “worthy of attention.” The Whitman County Library has a long list of remarkable people, organizations, community groups, small businesses and corporations who certainly fit this definition. WCL could never draw ample attention to them or thank them enough for their generous support.
Our “Library Supporter of the Month” award was developed for this purpose but could easily be changed to “Library Supporter of the Day.” This fact has never been more apparent than during this unprecedented time of coronavirus.
I hope you will join me in celebrating the continual support, contributions, enthusiasm, dedication and passion of our most recent recipients of the “Library Supporter of the Month:”
Stateline Processors, owned by Virginia, Larry, and John Heaton and supported by their secretary Sandy Hansen, have generously donated to the Tekoa Library and are huge supporters of all things Tekoa.
The St. John Endicott School District was recognized for their dedication and teamwork in providing hands-on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) learning for students inside and outside of the classroom.
Gloria Lauhoff, of Colfax, is a dedicated and active member of the Friends of the Library who generously sewed and donated 50 masks to protect library staff and patrons during the coronavirus crisis.
Jody Opheim was honored for her outstanding efforts to secure grants and donations for enhanced library services and facilities. As a result, funds were received from the METER Foundation to renovate the Albion Library, from State Bank of Farmington to increase Garfield Library hours and from the Innovia Foundation to provide countywide services that respond to resident’s needs as a result of coronavirus.
Dave and Candy Lisenbee are dedicated supporters of the Farmington Library, enhancing the literacy skills of area youth through their annual donations to summer reading programs.
To see a complete list of those who have been honored during the past 15 years, visit the “Get Involved” link at whitco.lib.wa.us and choose “Library Supporters of the Month.”
Nichole Kopp is the teen and technology services coordinator at Whitman County Library.