A few months ago, I offered to help the fledgling Moscow Contemporary Gallery. No teaching, board meetings or decision making. But I was happy to help, maybe semi-regularly, with some simple, mindless tasks if that would free up the two-person staff for more important work which I figured they had plenty of. The director wondered if I would be interested in putting a little order into the back room?

The actual “gallery” where artwork is displayed, I’m going to call the “front room.” It’s where you encounter the most important thing, the art, in whatever form that takes: two-dimensional, three-dimensional, visual, audio, kinetic, whatever. Even if it’s not obvious to most visitors, how you display the art, how you light it, and how you create space around it so people can experience it without being overwhelmed, impeded or otherwise distracted is next in importance to the art itself. The installation has to be well thought out and executed. Get that wrong, and things just don’t work. If the presentation is poor, the art suffers.

Roger, the director, is a master at designing and installing, and getting things right in the front room, and that’s what matters most. I’ve always admired people who, unlike me, can consistently keep their priorities straight, and not sweat all the other stuff.

