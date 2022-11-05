A few months ago, I offered to help the fledgling Moscow Contemporary Gallery. No teaching, board meetings or decision making. But I was happy to help, maybe semi-regularly, with some simple, mindless tasks if that would free up the two-person staff for more important work which I figured they had plenty of. The director wondered if I would be interested in putting a little order into the back room?
The actual “gallery” where artwork is displayed, I’m going to call the “front room.” It’s where you encounter the most important thing, the art, in whatever form that takes: two-dimensional, three-dimensional, visual, audio, kinetic, whatever. Even if it’s not obvious to most visitors, how you display the art, how you light it, and how you create space around it so people can experience it without being overwhelmed, impeded or otherwise distracted is next in importance to the art itself. The installation has to be well thought out and executed. Get that wrong, and things just don’t work. If the presentation is poor, the art suffers.
Roger, the director, is a master at designing and installing, and getting things right in the front room, and that’s what matters most. I’ve always admired people who, unlike me, can consistently keep their priorities straight, and not sweat all the other stuff.
But now to that “other” stuff. The “back room” of a gallery is what allows the front room to look great and function well. It’s where the crates come in from the alley and the packing materials wait for reuse, along with piles of carpet scraps for sliding the sculptures around and protecting the bottom edges of paintings.
It’s where frames get made and excess lumber is stored, along with cans of paint for the walls, and extra bulbs and lighting fixtures. The tall ladder for changing the can lights way up on the ceiling lives back there too. And the workbench, all the tools, hardware, the special gloves for handling glass, and the catering gear and dishes and fridge and sink. And back there with the water heater, recycling bins and backstock for the gift shop, the rack of coat hangers, and the chairs all hang out between openings and programs. That’s not all, but you get the idea.
At my orientation, we opened the double doors to the back room, and my heart skipped a beat. Wow! What a mess.
At least the goal was finite; make this room function better, so the director and his assistant, Sonja, could work there more efficiently. So, in case you’re curious, here’s my blow-by-blow account:
Day 1: We discuss and prioritize. What’s most important to access? What’s currently in the way? And how can we set up a sorting table for everything that needs editing or purging, because I ain’t squatting or lifting if I don’t have to. Next, get rid of all the biggest, most in-the-way, noncritical stuff. Haul out the recycling. Donate the metal frames taking up 18 square feet of floor space (the most valuable real estate in any room) to a glad-to-accept-them nonprofit up the street, and call someone to retrieve the gargantuan slab sculpture, weighing several tons and blocking a corner. My sorting table? Voila! The crates out in the gallery, awaiting shipment, will do just fine. Move them back in. Protect the tops. (5.5 hours)
Day 2: I sort by type and downsize all the miscellaneous packing materials. Then store one large box and a garbage bagful upstairs. (“Upstairs” being a project for another day.) Ditto all of the wood scraps, boards, plywood, etc. I sort, Roger decides what stays or goes.
We improvise a much-improved slot system for storing the surviving wood pieces, and I stack up the rest for a friend with a woodstove to come by and pick up. The same friend agrees to haul off a couple loads of broken-down cardboard, metal pieces, etc. for recycling, or the dump. I consolidate orphaned hardbound volumes for an art friend who creates altered books. (4 hours)
Day 3: We take all tools down from their nails over the workbench and measure for pegboard. (Forget about drawing those stupid tool outlines; they never work.) Consolidate all hardware and tools, etc. to my (brilliant) sorting table, using broad categories: needed most-often, to-hang-back-up, tapes, dispensers, wires, nails, screws, etc. (2.5 hours)
Day 4: I help Roger install 8 feet of pegboard, then start sorting hardware, etc. (3 hours)
Day 5: I get a gallon of leftover paint reshaken at the store, and apply two coats onto the pegboard and surrounding wall. I continue to sort and containerize hardware, etc. (5.5 hours)
Not quite done but the floor is cleared of crap and the tool wall looks great. And fabulous luck! The owners of that slab sculpture sent a moving van for it within days.
Thoughts upon the Phase 1 completion: 1. Once you’ve decided what to get rid of, it takes an equal or greater amount of energy to actually get it hauled off; and 2. There sure is a lot of “et cetera.”
Leffingwell, who lives in Moscow, continues her quest to downsize without moving or dying.