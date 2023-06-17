I’ve truly had to lighten up, as in not even attempting much of anything at all. No writing, no downsizing projects, no teaching. No going anywhere, or if I do need to go somewhere, relying on my husband to drive me there and back, as well as prepare all our meals, do all the shopping and errands, switch out my ice packs several times daily and dispense all my drugs.
And to think, I actually preplanned this lightening up “timeout.”
Yup. For more than five years, I’ve presumed it was coming. Could see it right there in the X-rays: bone on bone arthritis in the right knee.
Five years ago, I came home and watched a video of a total knee replacement surgery, which for me was like, “If you’re going to eat animals, you need to know what goes on in a slaughterhouse.” And five years ago, I slapped my computer shut and said, “No way!”
Now, three young grandchildren later, it’s more like, “Yes, I can still swim a mile, for which I am grateful. But I’m not ready to be the cow’s tail on a family walk to the park, predosing with ibuprofen in order to keep pace with the 13-month-old.”
I want to be able to get down and up off the floor again without grimacing, to play with Magna Tiles — or whatever.
For weeks, I’d been taking the maximum dose of over-the-counter pain reliever. Finally, the dang thing was waking me up at night and it was impossible to get a decent night’s sleep.
So, five years ago was then; this is now. We scheduled things for early summer, so I could hang out here on the deck, on this chaise. (The one I thought I had no use for but hadn’t gotten rid of yet. It pays to procrastinate sometimes.) It’s early summer, and I can monitor the annuals I managed to plug into the two deck planters the last day before my operation, plus I figured I’d be more motivated to do the rehab exercises when the days were getting longer, instead of shorter.
At this point I’m just going to throw out some impressions, and a conviction or two, gained from my current vantage point of five weeks post op.
First, a total knee replacement, with its requisite physical therapy afterward, is not for the faint of heart. Ya gotta do the rehab. It’s major surgery, which I’d never had before, and for 98% of folks, myself included, the rehab is no walk in the park.
My biggest conundrum has been worrying about whether I should be trying harder and doing more, or easing off, and letting rest work its healing magic in between all the flexing … quad-setting … heal slides, etc.
There are still points in each day when I ask, “What in hell do they mean by ‘staying ahead of the pain’ already?” But thankfully, those moments are becoming less frequent.
For me, the biggest impact so far has been this very real and disquieting taste of what lies ahead for many if not most of us. Getting older.
Becoming less mobile. Having to rely on others for help with things we previously did ourselves.
I can easily handle dressing half the week in one outfit, and the other half in the second. And I’m fine living out of a laundry basket, since we’ve moved me down to sleep on the main floor. Not making the bed? No problem.
I’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of friends, who’ve loaned us gear, stopped by to check on me, dropped off something to eat, or asked if we needed anything. A wonderful neighbor, bless her heart, has taken charge of a couple yard projects I should have known better than to start.
On the one hand, nothing much is outwardly getting done by me.
Although I’ve been knitting, listening to audiobooks, or sometimes just listening to the birds, and the breezes in the trees above, especially the linden and locusts, who are now showering faded blossoms all over, which I’m regularly blowing off this computer. And now the pool across the street is open. That’s one of my favorite sounds of all.
Being a complete slug around the homestead is new to me, but everything that’s truly important is being taken care of. I’m cognizant of how fortunate I am to even be able to take a time out like this, to have had an excellent surgical team in a fine local hospital with great nurses and staff, and to have knowledgeable physical therapists continuing to crack the whip and prod me along. To have an in-home coach who’s still super patient. Most of all, I’m grateful I can reasonably expect not only to recover, but very likely to have an improved quality of life down the road. Depending on the situation or affliction, for many it’s a different story.
But now it’s time to get up off this chaise, pop some more pain pills, and try to do another session of home exercises. Then I’ll come back out here with fresh ice packs, and continue to ponder the lessons being revealed, appreciate the change of pace, eat some of the strawberries that I’ve just managed to pick (using a stool) and lighten up my own expectations. I hope I can pay forward some of the kindnesses I’ve received.
