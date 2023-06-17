I’ve truly had to lighten up, as in not even attempting much of anything at all. No writing, no downsizing projects, no teaching. No going anywhere, or if I do need to go somewhere, relying on my husband to drive me there and back, as well as prepare all our meals, do all the shopping and errands, switch out my ice packs several times daily and dispense all my drugs.

And to think, I actually preplanned this lightening up “timeout.”

Yup. For more than five years, I’ve presumed it was coming. Could see it right there in the X-rays: bone on bone arthritis in the right knee.

