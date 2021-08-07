Having grown up in Alaska, I make it a policy not to complain about the cold winters down here. Nor do I complain about summer heat, usually. The summers in Alaska are so dang short. I’ve worked above the Artic Circle, and up there we’re talking maybe 4-5 weeks of summer at best, bookended by a fleeting week or two of spring and fall. So it’s long been ingrained into my system to try packing 12 months of social life and outdoor fun into less than three months of summer.
With the last year of even more winter lockdown, plus my decision to forego teaching art camps for the second year, I thought I would have enough pent-up energy to tackle all manner of lightening-up projects. I sat down and made an extensive list: clean out this; go through and overhaul that; get rid of those; finish these. It made me happy just to make the list.
Which was good, because sometime shortly after that, I lost the list. Thus began a spiral downward, and it feels like I haven’t done or finished anything I had on that now lost list.
So many plans on paper supported by hopeful visions in my head of a simpler and more focused life. I still haven’t found the list. How annoying. And yeah, maybe I should’ve made another one … but hey, I just didn’t.
Now I realize that I’ve already spent a fair amount of my precious summer energy feeling like I haven’t “gotten anywhere” even though I can’t remember where “where” was supposed to be.
But I had another brilliant idea, and decided to make a list of what I have been doing. So here is my “what I’ve done so far this summer” essay.
Camping: Gone twice, once with friends, and once to meet our kids, their spouses and the grandbaby, halfway in between here and their homes in Portland.
Entertainment: Hosted a retirement party for my husband. It was planned for last spring, but of course didn’t happen. In the meantime, five other friends have also retired, so it wound up being a multi-honoree celebration. By individual assessments and mutual consensus, it was also a most enjoyable one.
Garden: Strawberries were so so. Raspberries gave an exceptional crop. Spuds were looking just dandy until something came along and, overnight, totally skeletonized their leaves. I have since learned from a farmer’s market grower that one should never plant potatoes in the same place two years in a row; a 3-5-year rotation is best. The tomatoes are so far looking good and beginning to ripen.
Most of the water we’ve needed in the garden has come from either the big catchment tank that harvests rainwater off the pole barn roof, or from carrying 5-gallon buckets of gray water from the kitchen sink outside to the deck and beyond. Which accounts for some significant exercise.And speaking of exercise: Not much ping-pong, but I’m still swimming regularly with my early morning workout group. We’re at the outdoor pool now, which I love. Oh, yes, I hosted a breakfast for the club on our deck one morning after practice. Not much biking (can I blame the heat and smoke?) unless I can count using our new electric bike for most town errands. Yeah, let’s count that, along with the exercise I get laying out on the swing and reaching overhead to keep it moving back and forth.
Purging: I did get rid of a few large-footprint items, like the revolving composter we’ve given up on, and the electric mower. My serger, along with a big sack of thread for it, left town with my daughter after her recent family visit. The machine had taken up only a modest amount of storage space, but its departure assuaged a large amount of guilt for not using it in the past decade.
So my actual Swedish Death Cleaning hasn’t progressed all that far this summer. And even if I could find my long list of lightening-up projects, I don’t think I could cross many of them off. Maybe my planning was a little unrealistic.
But I realize I’ve been very fortunate to spend the summer doing what I’ve been doing. Also, neither the house, nor the city I live in has burned down, which is something to be exceedingly grateful for.
But there is one project that I finally completed, thanks to the deadline for submitting this report. I’ve located the addresses of my several letter-writing pals from the days of yore (a sort job that I wrote about in two previous columns) and the packets of outgoing letters are finally wrapped up and headed to the post office.
Leffingwell continues on her quest to simplify and downsize without moving or dying. Reach out to her at jleffingwell4@gmail.com.