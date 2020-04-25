Pondering the crates, boxes, and shelves full of prints, negatives, slides, and albums already begun, I knew this project would be huge. But this huge?
In my last two columns — find them in the online archives of this newspaper — I described my first two major steps.
Step one: Gather up all your prints in one place and do a preliminary “just what do we have here” sort. Then bundle or stack by subject, person, year, or whatever makes sense to you, label, and set aside. Also — and don’t underestimate the importance of this — keep a log of your efforts.
Step two: Spread out one and only one group at a time and go through it carefully. I gave you some criteria to use, which hopefully helped decrease the size of your stacks considerably.
In my case, I have a sad story to report, but because it could happen to anyone, I’ll warn you. I was patting myself on the back for finally making it through these first two steps when I discovered, stuck away in another part of the house, a banker’s box of photos and papers related to the subjects I had just finished.
Geeze. I’m praying I don’t find many more outliers.
I managed to push through. It was worth it because there were some gems. But it was also irritating and exhausting and truthfully, if I hadn’t promised to keep reporting on my progress, I might have taken another extended hiatus.
After all that, I was in need of some instant gratification. Something I could start, finish and be done with.
We’d taken a 20th anniversary trip, accompanied by our kids. For James and me, it was a splendid, once in a lifetime bike and barge trip in the Netherlands, with another two weeks in France and Spain.
For the kids, ages 11 and 13, I don’t know. It was interesting to learn recently that this trip didn’t have the same effect on our kids. It was fun for them, sure, but it was the start of their traveling lives.They’ve had and will continue to have many fine adventures of their own. Just something to keep in mind if you have descendants, or anyone you think might want your family scrapbooks someday. How much might they really want?
Our son once remarked, helping me decide about hundreds of VHS tapes in my mom’s apartment after she died, “Grandma’s generation was the first to be able to record so much of their own lives, and probably never watch it.”
Anyway, I’d made two trip albums shortly after our return — one of just food, and there was also a magazine box of maps, tickets, postcards and all manner of memorabilia.
“TMI,” I realized. It was just too much, and no one, not even I, had really looked through it all. But now, going on 20 years later, I could think of it as my first sort. I felt compelled to condense it.
Out with all the maps, except to slice out some highlighted routes, for backgrounds. My other purging principles made it easier and easier. Museum booklets? Visitor guides? All that information is online now.
Postcards? Keep really special ones, but give away the rest. Or better yet, join Postcrossing, mail some out, and make some random new friends from around the globe.
As for the food pictures, I saved the ones that still made my mouth water, but they weren’t getting their own album anymore.
I noticed something interesting as I was laying out photos. If I paid attention to which images first caught my eyes, or any I kept glancing back at, those were invariably the ones that made the final cut, even after pondering them all.
Next, the penultimate step: Again, the more work space you have, the better. Obviously, slipping photos into clear slotted pages is simplest, but not very imaginative and usually there’s no space to write. I much prefer an album with paper pages.
Make some templates the size of the pages in the album you’re about to use. In certain albums, you can remove the actual pages for this. Set out two-page template spreads and then start plunking your pictures around.
If there are any names or notes on the backsides, copy them onto Post-its and stick them onto the right sides for now.
Sometimes I leave space around each photo, but other times, I prefer a montage. It’s up to you; just start in. Everything need not look the same. Sometimes it’s nice if the style changes when the subject or event does.
Finally, when you’ve laid out four, six, eight pages or more, you can start affixing things. I have three favorite methods:
First, the more precious the print, the more ‘reversible’ the adhesion should be. Good old photo corners are safest, either purchased or handmade from thin strips of archival paper, folded triangularly. I’m no expert on heirloom albums, but I have learned some basics and will share them in a future column.
To inconspicuously tack photos down, especially if the pages will be in protective sleeves, I use small pieces of double stick tape, or a tape sold especially for this. Warning: the manufacturers love it when you use way more than you need. Which not only costs more, but you’ll regret it if you ever need to remove a photo.
Often, my favorite method is to cut very thin pieces of blue 3M painters tape (no substitutions) and just stick one down over each corner. Yeah, I know, the tape shows. But it holds well, and releases cleanly if I want to adjust things. It’s my fallback, this-will-do-for-now method.
So there you go, transferring your layouts onto your actual pages, freeing templates up as you go. Before you know it, your album is done! Instant gratification.
Of course, your real final step is to have fun writing or doodling anything you care to around the pictures: names and dates from the Post-its, other notes or thoughts, photocopied journal pages, whatever. Maybe have other family members help.
This last part doesn’t have to be done for your project to count as complete, but do it soon. It’ll be fun.
Jeanne Leffingwell makes no claim to be a “scrapbooker,” creating contest worthy pages. Though she does enjoy using fancy scissors, when inspired, her motivation remains, “down-sizing without moving or dying.” Reach her at jleffingwell@gmail.com.