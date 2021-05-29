Well, I think I have a pretty good excuse for not having a lightening up project to report on this time around: We married off our son two weekends ago on the Oregon coast. He and his fiancée had postponed the occasion for a year. And no one needs reminding of why.
It was a much smaller affair than the one originally planned partly because, with COVID confusion still reigning, the couple felt a much lower stress level with the preparations this time. First off, they had an excuse to not invite all the acquaintances and relatives they would otherwise have felt beholden to include. Number two, they changed the venue from an (albeit beautiful) historic building with high ceilings and a plaza to, instead, a favorite little beach with a unique and lovely driftwood arbor their friends had constructed in the sand the day before.
The reception afterward was not, in the end, a splendid sit-down, table-dressed affair with dancing and bridal favors. Instead, it was a splendid wiener roast on a deck with potluck salads and a more-than-adequate supply of beer, donated by one of those upstart Oregon breweries that a friend was connected to. In return, the brewers only wanted, for promotional purposes, a couple good pictures of wedding celebrants drinking it. (They got plenty.) The wedding was extra enjoyable because the inner circle of friends (some of whom had actually been waiting a decade for this official knot-tying ceremony) really pulled through to help.
I was told that my only job for the appointed day was to “show up and have a good time.” Which of course was a big challenge for me.
However, we mothers of the bride and groom had been allowed to busy ourselves planning an intimate rehearsal dinner for the night before — not on the beach, thankfully, but in one of our Airbnb rentals.
I must say, we pulled it off with aplomb in spite of the fact that our particular Airbnb’s kitchen drawers were jammed with totally disorganized heaps of abandoned utensils, and the cupboards were stuffed with a complete hodgepodge of at least 150 mismatched plates, saucers and bowls. And this was all in spite of the fact that the management had stressed verbally, and in writing (ALL CAPS, AND BOLDED) on the first page of their fat “Welcome To Our Beach Oasis” notebook of instructions the most ominous, dire, and truly scary and expensive consequences for having any more than 12 people on the premises at any time. ABSOLUTELY NO PARTIES!
What’s with some of these Airbnb hosts? Why don’t they do a little culling and make a few trips to donate some of that crap? For that matter, what’s with those “cleaning” fees? When you’re supposed to strip the beds, launder and fold all the towels, and clean and put away all cooking utensils, pots, and pans? I think I might know why those knives, forks and spoons were left in the state they were. Oops! I guess the mother of the groom did have a case of nerves to combat.
But as you might guess, I actually did complete a project, in spite of realizing I certainly shouldn’t have. I consolidated and properly organized a billion willy-nilly forks, knives and spoons into only three of the dozen otherwise crammed drawers, and I restacked all the plates, saucers and bowls by diameter, if not by color or pattern. The pots and pans and serving items were hopeless.
I suppose I should admit there was some satisfaction in it, but it wasn’t one of my own personal ‘lightening up without moving or dying’ projects.
As for the wedding the next day, as all the embers of the driftwood beach fire at the end of the evening died down, everyone present agreed it had been a blast from start to finish.Still, I do wish I’d taken some ‘before and after’ pictures in that kitchen.
